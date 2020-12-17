Boys
Kelton Petty, Austin
Petty poured in 27 points as Austin topped Hartselle 83-75. Petty also had 14 points and six rebounds in a win over Athens. Austin coach Major Deacon said Petty has been recovering from a broken ankle suffered late during the summer. "He was an all-state player last year," Deacon said. "He's really worked hard to get healthy."
Girls
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle
Marchbanks had 17 points in a win over defending Class 7A champion Spain Park and 11 points in a win over Class 7A Austin. "With the support of her seniors, Lillyanna Cartee and Hailey Holshouser, they're doing a great job of leading this team," Hartselle coach Gary Orr said. "She also has stayed very calm in situations this season making the proper decision to help the team be successful."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Danville’s KJ Melson, Decatur’s Kobe Johnson and West Limestone’s River Helms. Girls: Lindsay Lane’s Madelyn Dizon and Priceville’s Zoey Benson and Jenna Walker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.