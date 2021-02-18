Boys
Kelton Petty, Austin
Petty had 18 points for the Black Bears in a season-ending loss to James Clemens. "Tremendous character kid who has bought into the program since the day I got on campus," Austin coach Major Deacon said of the senior. "Hard working, selfless, a kid that we won't be able to replace."
Girls
Ebonie Williams, Austin
Williams made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to defeat James Clemens in the Class 7A, Area 8 championship. "Ebonie is a very good shooter and really stretches the floor for us offensively," coach Bruce Hamilton said. "She hit a clutch 3-pointer to win the game at the end. Very happy for her and a great team win."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Danville’s Dylan Parker, West Morgan’s Carson Muse and Hartselle’s Brody Peebles. Girls: Lawrence County’s Sadie Thompson, Hatton’s Josie Harville and Hartselle’s Masyn Marchbanks.
