Two years ago, West Morgan was looking for a football coach to return the program to its winning ways.
The Rebels scored big with the hire of Drew Phillips. In his second season, the former Athens assistant coach led the Rebels to a 10-2 record and the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
“They love football at West Morgan, and that makes my job a lot easier,” Phillips said. “It wasn’t difficult to get the guys to believe in what we wanted to do.
“We had tremendous support from our principal Keith Harris. His values lined up perfectly with my vision for the program. ”
Success on the football field is not foreign to West Morgan. The program had 11 10-win seasons before 2022, but that success came in Class 2A and Class 3A. A move up to Class 4A in 2018 brought some frustration with seasons of 1-9, 3-7 and 3-7 before Phillips arrived.
West Morgan went 5-5 in 2021 with an offense that averaged 25 points a game and a defense that averaged giving up 25 points a game. The record included late season losses at region rivals Brooks by one point and Rogers by three points.
The Rebels were determined that 2022 would be different, and it was in a big way. The offense set a school record with 500 points. The defense was the second best in the state in 4A while allowing opponents just 12.9 points a game.
West Morgan went 9-1 during the regular season with the only loss being at eventual region champion Brooks, 21-9. The season ended with a second-round playoff loss at Cherokee County, 42-28. Cherokee County advanced to the 4A state championship game before losing to Andalusia, 28-7.
The West Morgan success on the field brought some statewide recognition. Running back Jalen Fletcher and offensive lineman Eli Bice were both second-team All-State selections. Linebacker Ty Jones was an honorable mention selection. Both Fletcher and Jones return for next season.
Phillips gives special credit to his senior class and his coaching staff.
“We had a great group of seniors who all played key roles in giving our team valuable leadership,” Phillips said. “Our offensive coordinator Caleb Graham and defensive coordinator Bryan Style both did incredible jobs leading our coaching staff.
“West Morgan is really a special place. What we did this season just goes to show what can be accomplished when you have a lot of people pulling in the same direction.”
