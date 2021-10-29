Ardmore 7, West Limestone 3: Defense and special teams accounted for all of the scoring in a tight game between two Limestone County schools on Friday.
West Limestone took a 3-0 lead when Maiko Bartmann hit a 26-yard field goal with 8:09 to play in the third quarter. Ardmore took the lead for good with 3:14 to go in the third when Brody Dunn intercepted a West Limestone pass and returned it 10 yards for a touchdown.
Ardmore finished with 214 yards of total offense, with 209 coming on the ground. West Limestone passed for 179 yards with a pair of interceptions and ran for 42 yards.
Ardmore (7-3) opens the Class 5A playoffs next week at Alexandria. West Limestone’s season ends at 5-5.
