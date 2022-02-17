Boys
Bryant Pitts, Decatur Heritage
Pitts made six 3-pointers, five in the first half, in a 24-point effort as Decatur Heritage captured its eighth straight area championship by defeating Oakwood Adventist. Coach Jason Marshall said Pitts has overcome illness and injuries to help lead the Eagles into the postseason. "With his skill set, he can make many things happen for us,” Marshall said.
Girls
Lillyan Bloodworth, Priceville
The freshman scored 14 points in a win over St. John Paul II in the area championship game. She went 11-of-12 from the free throw line during the game’s pivotal final 1:57. "Lillyan loves basketball and works hard every single day," coach Terrie Nelson said. "I am most impressed with her basketball IQ. Her understanding of the game is unbelievable."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Austin’s Makenzie Harris, Decatur Heritage’s Elizabeth Wilson and Danville’s Angel Boston. Boys: Athens’ Jack Tregoning, Tanner’s Skylar Townsend and Danville’s Martin Lopez.
