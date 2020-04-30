Bill Murrell has been the baseball coach at Athens Bible for 47 years.
Toney Vining has been the school’s softball coach since 2008.
That’s a lot of coaching experience. Sometimes experience can pay off in making decisions.
Both Murrell and Vining let their teams have a major say in the design of the uniforms that received the most votes in The Daily’s online contest for the favorite baseball and softball uniforms for area schools.
Athens Bible baseball won the final the round of voting with 1,035 votes. That’s a lot of votes for the second smallest school in The Daily’s coverage area.
“We’re all about family and friends at Athens Bible,” Murrell said. “We had a lot of family and friends voting.”
This was the second season for Athens Bible to wear the uniforms with the green shoulders and multiple stripes across the front. It’s similar to a uniform worn by the Houston Astros.
“We had eight seniors coming back for last season, and we needed some new uniforms,” Murrell said. “I told them to come up with a design. The whole team loved it. They got on the internet and came up with something that I really liked. I think it adds some pizazz.”
Athens Bible won the softball finals with 951 votes. The winning uniforms are pretty new, too. Vining gives his wife Joan credit for the design after consultation and approval by the players.
“Sometimes getting 15 people to agree on something is not easy,” Vining said.
The uniforms were ordered for last season but didn’t arrive until near the end of the season. The team wore them at last year’s regional. The team played only three games this season.
One of the ideas behind the favorite uniform contest was to help honor the seniors, who had their final seasons cut short due to the coronavirus. Each uniform entered was worn by a senior. The teams that made the finals were asked to submit photos of their seniors.
Athens Bible softball (3-0): The seniors are Leighton Barksdale, Izzy Todd and Audra Stanford. “It’s hard to put into words what these three young ladies have meant to our program,” Vining said. “When we needed pitchers, Barksdale and Todd learned to be pitchers. Stanford was valuable playing center field for us.”
Danville softball (12-3): The seniors are Laney Coker, Madalyn Holladay, Savanna Pelfrey, Emma Broadfoot and Hannah Heath. The sudden end of the season really hit Danville hard. The Hawks were an experienced team and ranked No. 2 in the final Class 4A state ranking.
Decatur softball (4-6): Seniors Neelie Miller and Olivia Wilborn were leading a young Red Raider team. Wilborn was a two-time All-State selection.
Athens Bible baseball (2-8-1): The seniors are Grey Fortenberry, Chris Waddell and Jason Sims. Fortenberry and Waddell were both four-year starters. “We were a young team, but our seniors were providing great leadership,” Murrell said. “I really expected us to improve a lot during the season.”
Elkmont baseball (5-5): The seniors are Coby Scroggins, Brett Parker and Eli Boldin. “These three are the type of guys you want at the top of your program,” Elkmont coach Robert Reece said. “They will be missed.”
Brewer baseball (0-6): The seniors are Isaac Phillips, Thomas Gipner, Joseph Cobb and Connor Hall.
