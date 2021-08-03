PRICEVILLE — As the years pass by, more and more high school teams are embracing the new style of offensive football. Gone are the old school ground-and-pound offenses as teams choose the newer spread styles.
However, in Priceville, that hasn’t been the case.
Since Chris Foster took over as head coach prior to the 2019 season, the Bulldogs have utilized a run-first wing-T style offense. The old school approach has worked well — they have averaged around 30 points per game each of the last two seasons.
In order for such an offense to have success, a team must have great linemen.
The Bulldogs have had several the past three seasons, but possibly the best has been Tyler Cappi.
Heading into his senior year, Cappi has started every season of his Priceville career. Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing over 300 pounds, he resembles a tank on the offensive line, which is perfect for Priceville because the Bulldogs need him to play like one.
“There’s nothing like running someone over,” Cappi said. “It’s a great feeling.”
The Bulldogs run-oriented offense is favored among many players, but most importantly by the linemen.
“I really enjoy playing in the offense we have. It’s nice because it gives the line a little more of the spotlight,” Cappi said. “When you have an offense where you’re throwing the ball a lot downfield, no one notices the line of scrimmage. But when we’re running the ball and we’re able to truck somebody, people notice that.”
A big reason for Priceville's success over the past two seasons was running back Jerry Burton. Burton rushed for over 2,000 yards as a junior and had another strong season in 2020. But despite his departure, Cappi still feels the team is in good shape to continue its ground dominance. The team returns Xander Gaines and William Baker, who worked as wingbacks in the Priceville offense, while senior Mason Cartee will take over Burton's spot in the backfield.
“Jerry Burton was a great running back. He was strong, passionate, super humble and I love that guy,” Cappi said. “But we also have other great runners, maybe not as strong as Jerry, but with our weight program they will get there soon enough. I don’t think we will have any issue running the ball.”
Of course, part of his confidence comes from his belief in their offensive line. The Bulldogs have just two returning linemen, but Cappi doesn't see that as an issue.
“Obviously not having someone as experienced as Jerry changes things because we really have to trust the running back to hit the hole,” Cappi said. “But the running back has to trust us first to open up the hole and, even though we have some new faces, I think we’re going to be capable of doing just that.”
Despite already being a three-year starter, Cappi knows he will still have to take an even bigger leadership role this year. But that’s a role he’s ready to take.
“I’m 100% taking a bigger role. I’ve already done that this summer in the weight room,” he said. “People have to look up to someone and, when there’s a block that needs to be made, they’re going to look at me and I know I can do it.”
