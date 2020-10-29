In 2014, the Alabama High School Athletic Association went from six classifications to seven.
One of the reasons for the move was to allow more schools and athletes the opportunity to compete for championships.
That has come true in football for schools in The Daily coverage area. Since 2014, 18 of the 20 football-playing schools have made at least one trip to the state playoffs.
East Lawrence will be the 19th when the Eagles play their first playoff game since 2008 next Friday. It will be the school’s first home playoff game since 1997.
The one area school that has yet to make the playoff fun since 2014 is Ardmore. The Tigers just missed out this season. The program has progressed in PJ Wright’s three seasons as head coach. There's good reason to believe the playoff drought for the Tigers will end soon.
---
Record numbers
Twelve area teams are projected to be in the playoffs this year. The playoff pairings will not be official until the AHSAA releases them Saturday. Knowing the records and tie-breaking rules, it’s not too difficult to determine which teams are in and who they play.
Clements had a chance to make it 13 this year. The Colts needed Hackleburg to beat Phil Campbell on Friday to have a tiebreaker go their way. That won’t happen because Hackleburg gave Phil Campbell a forfeit win on Tuesday. Having your playoff hopes go poof because of a forfeit decision is unfortunate.
Since the seven classifications came along, the previous high mark for area teams in the playoffs was 10 in 2015 and 2018.
Seven teams are hosting first-round games. Five — Austin, Athens, West Limestone, East Lawrence and Decatur Heritage — all won region championships. That is a record the Limestone, Lawrence and Morgan county area.
All four schools from Lawrence County — Lawrence County, East Lawrence, Hatton and R.A. Hubbard — are in the playoffs together for the first time. In 1987, the county went 7-for-7 with Courtland, Speake and Mount Hope going, too.
Decatur Heritage has the longest playoff streak of area teams. This is the seventh straight year for the Eagles to be in the playoffs. Their playoff record over the last six years is 7-6.
Austin is second with a streak of six years. The Black Bears are 8-5 in the playoffs over that time.
Tanner is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Rattlers had a playoff streak of 16 years that began in 2002 and included state championships in 2012 and 2013.
---
Looking ahead
Here are the projected pairings for the first round of the playoffs and possible second-round opponents:
Class 7A: Oak Mountain at Austin. Second round: Sparkman at Hoover winner.
Class 6A: Homewood at Athens. Second round: Southside-Gadsden at Clay-Chalkville winner.
Class 6A: Hartselle at Briarwood. Second round: Minor at Oxford winner.
Class 5A: Parker at East Limestone. Second round: West Point at Alexandria winner.
Class 5A: Lawrence County at Ramsay. Second round: Center Point at Fairview winner.
Class 4A: Hamilton at West Limestone. Second round: North Jackson at Good Hope winner.
Class 3A: Saks at East Lawrence. Second round: Geraldine vs. team to be determined from Region 6.
Class 2A: Cleveland at Falkville. Second round: Hatton at Aliceville winner.
Class 2A: Tanner at Spring Garden. Second round: Winston County at Red Bay winner.
Class 2A: Hatton at Aliceville. Second round: Cleveland at Falkville winner.
Class 1A: Wadley at Decatur Heritage. Second round: Woodville at Pickens County winner.
Class 1A: R.A. Hubbard at Ragland. Second round: Brilliant at Valley Head winner.
