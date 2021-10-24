The football playoff picture for area teams cleared up considerably on the last Friday night of region games.
Going into Friday night there were six teams that knew they were in the playoffs. Those teams are Hartselle, Priceville, Decatur Heritage, East Limestone, Tanner and R.A. Hubbard.
There were 11 teams on the bubble needing wins to get in or needing wins and also some help from other games to make. Four of the 11 made it. They are Decatur, Ardmore, Clements and Hatton.
Just missing out on the playoffs are Austin, Athens, West Morgan, West Limestone, Danville, East Lawrence and Falkville.
The playoffs begin Nov. 4-5. Here is a look at potential first-round matchups:
Class 6A: Region 8 champion Hartselle will be at home vs. either Gardendale (7-2), Jackson-Olin (7-2) or Pinson Valley (6-3). They are tied with 4-2 region records. Decatur (4-5) will travel to Clay-Chalkville (10-0), which is ranked No. 1 in 6A.
Class 5A: East Limestone (5-5) finished second in Region 8 and will host Center Point (7-2) Ardmore (6-3) is No. 4 in Region 8 and travels to Alexandria (9-0).
Class 4A: Priceville (8-1) finished second in Region 8 and will host Etowah (5-4).
Class 3A: Clements (3-6), which started 0-6 and then won its last three, is the No. 4 out of Region 8 and travels to undefeated Winfield (10-0).
Class 2A: Tanner (6-3) is the No. 2 out of Region 7. The Rattlers host either Lamar County (7-2), Aliceville (6-3) or Sulligent (5-4). Those schools are tied with 4-2 region records. Hatton (5-4), the No. 4 out of Region 8, travels to Spring Garden (9-0).
Class 1A: Region 8 champion Decatur Heritage (8-2) entertains Marion County (7-3). R.A. Hubbard (6-3), the No. 2 in Region 8, is home vs. Meek (6-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.