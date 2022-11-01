If any evidence is needed to back the importance of each game in a football season, Danville and Decatur Heritage can provide it.
Both teams went into the final week of the regular season knowing that their playoff hopes were still alive. They also knew that the outcome of the final might or might not help their chances.
Class 3A Danville was in a three-way tie with Vinemont and Susan Moore for the last two spots out of Region 7. When no team has defeated the other two teams in a three-way tie, the tiebreaker becomes the total number of wins by opponents your team has defeated.
Vinemont beat Holly Pond 42-22 Friday to secure enough points to break the tie and take third. That left the No. 4 spot to either Danville or Susan Moore.
Way back on Sept. 2, Danville beat Susan Moore 35-28 in overtime. So despite losing to Brewer 56-0 last Friday, the Danville Hawks got to celebrate that same night making the playoffs.
It’s Danville’s first trip to the playoffs since 2019 and only its third since 1995.
Class 1A Decatur Heritage was in a three-way tie for the final spot out of Region 7 with Cedar Bluff and Gaylesville. Heritage won at Cedar Bluff 43-20 on Sept. 16, but the Eagles were upset at Gaylesville 24-14 on Oct. 14.
Going into Thursday’s game at Colbert Heights, Decatur Heritage’s path to the playoffs depended on the Eagles and Cedar Bluff ending up still tied with Gaylesville eliminated. That would create a two-way tie with Decatur Heritage coming out on top and making the playoffs.
That plan failed when the Eagles lost 20-13 to Colbert Heights. It breaks an eight-year streak of playoff appearances for Decatur Heritage.
Today, Danville players, coaches and fans are extra thankful for a big win on Sept. 2 that got even bigger last week. Every win counts a lot but sometimes counts a lot more.
--
By the numbers
10 area teams are in the playoffs. That equals last season’s number.
Area teams returning to the playoffs after appearing last season are Decatur, Hartselle, Priceville, East Limestone and Hatton. Not back from last year are Decatur Heritage, Ardmore, Clements and Tanner.
New faces this year are Austin, Brewer, West Morgan, Danville and Falkville.
Eight of the nine schools in Morgan County are in the playoffs. Decatur Heritage is the only team not making it.
All five Morgan County Schools football programs — Brewer, Priceville, West Morgan, Danville and Falkville — are in the playoffs in the same year. That’s a first. The previous high was three as recently as 2019.
Five Morgan County teams are hosting first-round games Friday: Austin, Hartselle, West Morgan, Priceville and Falkville.
Hartselle is making its 40th appearance in the playoffs. That leads the area just ahead of Decatur with 33. Athens and Tanner both have 32. Austin is making its 28th trip to the playoffs. It’s trip No. 23 for East Limestone.
Other schools in double figures are West Morgan and Falkville both with 19. Hatton has 17. Clements sits at 14. Danville has 11. Lawrence County and East Lawrence both have 10.
--
Area playoff rematches
The possibility of area teams facing each other in the playoffs is there, but not until at least the third round.
In Class 6A, Decatur and Hartselle would have to advance to the semifinals to make it happen. Decatur could meet Muscle Shoals in the third round. Hartselle vs. Cullman would also be a third-round game.
In Class 4A, Priceville vs. West Morgan would not really be a rematch since they didn’t already play this season. If they meet in the playoffs, it would have to be in the semifinals. Priceville leads the series 8-4.
In Class 2A, Falkville vs. Hatton would be a third-round matchup.
