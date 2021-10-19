The high school football season can always be crazy.
If there’s one week that can be the craziest, welcome to it. This is the final week of region play. A few teams know where they stand regarding the playoffs.
Out of the many that don’t know, some have their destiny in their own hands. Two of those teams are Decatur (3-5, 3-3) and Athens (4-5, 3-3).
The top three spots out of Class 6A, Region 8 are set with Hartselle, Muscle Shoals and Cullman. The fourth spot comes down to a showdown between Decatur at Athens on Friday.
It’s pretty simple. The winner is in the playoffs. The loser has to buy a ticket.
Will Jere Adcock’s Red Raiders beat Athens for the first time since 2016 and return to the playoffs for the first time since 2018? Will Cody Gross’ Golden Eagles, the defending region champion, make it five in a row over Decatur and extend the playoff streak to five years?
According to ahsfhs.org, this is either the 92nd or 89th meeting between Decatur and Athens. They have never met in the playoffs. This is probably the first time ever the schools have met in an elimination game.
For some teams the pathway to success is not so clearly defined. Take Class 4A, Region 8 for example. Brooks (8-0, 6-0) and Priceville (7-1, 5-1) have first and second wrapped up.
Behind them battling for the last two playoff spots are Central (6-3, 3-3), West Limestone (5-3, 3-3), West Morgan (5-4, 3-3), Rogers (3-5, 2-4) and Deshler (2-6, 2-4).
This week’s schedule has West Limestone at Priceville on Thursday with Deshler at Central and West Morgan at Rogers both playing on Friday. If Priceville, Deshler and Rogers win, there will be five teams tied with 3-4 region records.
That’s chaos of the highest degree. Figuring out which two teams walk out of that and into the playoffs might test the best minds or even the best computer.
Class 3A, Region 8 right now has four teams tied for third with 2-3 region records. They are Danville (4-4, 2-3), Colbert Heights (3-5, 2-3), Clements (2-6, 2-3) and East Lawrence (2-6, 2-3).
Friday’s schedule has East Lawrence at Colbert Heights, meaning one of those teams will be 2-4. Danville plays at Phil Campbell (5-3, 4-1). Elkmont (0-8, 0-5) visits Clements. There could be a three-way tie for third or fourth or a two-way tie for third, which would be decided on head-to-head competition.
Clements is an interesting story. The Colts started 0-6. Two region wins over the last two weeks have them in the thick of the playoff hunt.
On the other extreme is Falkville. After winning four of their first five games and being ranked as high as No. 6 in the state in Class 2A, the Blue Devils play what is essentially a playoff game Friday when they host North Sand Mountain. The winner goes to the playoffs. The loser misses the playoffs.
Two other local teams are playing for region championships. In Class 2A, Region 7, Tanner (6-2, 5-0) visits Pisgah (5-3, 4-1). The winner is region champion.
In Class 1A, Region 8, Decatur Heritage (7-2, 6-0) needs to win at Hackleburg (6-2, 5-1) to take the championship. If the Eagles stumble on the road, there could be a three-way tie at the top along with R.A. Hubbard.
The playoffs begin Nov. 4 and 5.
