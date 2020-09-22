The sixth week of the high school football season is one where teams can be creative with the schedule.
It’s the week in the middle of the season when no region games are scheduled. The options include take the week off like Austin, Decatur and R.A. Hubbard are doing.
Teams can try to schedule an old rival that is in a different classification, like Priceville at Danville. Or teams can try to schedule an opponent that might help the win column.
This week is also a good opportunity for a statement win that could move a team into a higher gear or even salvage a season off to a rough start.
Here are seven things to watch for this week:
1 – Hartselle (3-2) at Russellville (5-0): The Golden Tigers of Russellville finally gave up their first points of the season last Friday while surviving a trip to Lawrence County with a 27-18 victory. Hartselle’s Tigers seem to be getting better each week. Beating Russellville would mean a lot of momentum going into its next two region games at Athens and vs. Muscle Shoals.
2 – Priceville (3-1) at Danville (1-4): The Bulldogs from Priceville no doubt remember their last visit to Danville. It was last season and the Hawks won 26-25. After opening this season with a win over Brewer, Danville has lost four straight and a big win could turn the season around.
3 – Falkville (4-0) at Cold Springs (3-1): The Blue Devils are one of three area teams with undefeated records. This game won’t be easy, but Falkville does lead the series 25-5 and has won nine of the last 11 meetings.
4 – West Limestone (4-0) at East Limestone (3-2): Another undefeated team takes on an old rival. These rivals have met 48 times, but there seems to not be an agreement on the series record. The East Limestone records show a 25-23 advantage for the Indians. The West Limestone records show a 24-24 tie.
5 – East Lawrence (4-0) at Hatton (1-3): If you can’t be undefeated after five weeks of play, the next best thing would be to knock off an undefeated team. Can the Hornets bring the Eagles down to earth?
6 – Woodville (2-3) at Decatur Heritage (3-2): This is a true homecoming for Decatur Heritage. It’s the first home game of the season, even though the “home” games are played at West Morgan, and it is the school’s homecoming.
7 – Arab (2-3) at Brewer (0-5): The Patriots entertain their neighbors and big rival from Marshall County. Brewer has scored just seven points in its last three games against Ardmore (3-1), Russellville (5-0) and East Limestone (3-2). The Patriots beat Arab, 29-21, last season.
