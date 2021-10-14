Boys
Owan Poovey, Decatur
Poovey, Decatur’s punter, had two punts downed inside Hazel Green's 10, one that led to a blocked Trojans punt recovered for a Decatur TD. He also kicked a 28-yard field goal in Decatur’s 24-17 win over Hazel Green. "Everything he did was crucial and gave us opportunities," coach Jere Adcock said. "The punting game was huge for us. He pinned them deep."
Girls
Savannah Williams, Lawrence County
Williams set a school record with a time of 18:52.97 at the Jesse Owens Classic. "Savannah is in the top 3% of the hundreds of runners that I have coached over the (past 31) years in regards to giving 100% every day,” coach Stanley Johnson said. “She gives her best and she expects my best. She expects her teammates’ best as well. She is like a coach's assistant."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Hartselle’s Jadyn Chesser, Lindsay Lane’s Lindsey Holland and Lawrence County’s Anna Clare Hutto. Boys: Hartselle’s Ri Fletcher, Austin’s Tyler Cooper and Priceville’s Mason Cartee.
