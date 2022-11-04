In the first half of the Decatur at Hartselle game on Oct. 14, the hometown Tigers did something that rarely happens in today’s high school football.
Hartselle drove 80 yards for a touchdown in 13 plays — all running plays. The Tigers mixed the carries up among Ri Fletcher, Jack Smith and Lincoln Bryant to pick up six first downs and chew 5:30 minutes off the clock. The longest run was for 12 yards.
“That was something we wanted to see if we could do in a game,” said Hartselle head coach Bryan Moore. “When you get into the playoffs, being able to run the football is a must, if you want to advance.”
The drive put the Tigers up 14-0 early in the second quarter on their way to a 41-14 victory. Not only did the drive consume a chunk of time, it also was a momentum swing that put Hartselle in a commanding position it would hold on to the rest of the game.
Hartselle was on the other side of that coin last year in its first-round playoff game with Gardendale. The visiting Rockets won 35-28 behind five rushing touchdowns. Gardendale jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and controlled the momentum the rest of the way even when Hartselle managed to trim the lead to seven in the second half.
In today’s game, running the football seems to have taken a backseat to throwing the football. The majority of teams at all levels of the game — pro, college and high school — like to spread their offensive players across the width of the field. It gives players with speed and pass-catching skills the ability to work in open space.
For teams with undersized offensive linemen, operating out of the spread formation can be a great equalizer. It can also cause an offense that wants to be 50% run and 50% pass to lean more to throwing the football.
Today it’s more common to see a quarterback throw for 1,000 yards in a season than to see a running back break 1,000 yards. In this week’s stats for area players there are 11 quarterbacks who have thrown for over 1,000 yards. There are just four running backs with over 1,000 yards rushing.
The value of the quarterback over the running back is true on all levels of the game. Running backs used to be the stars of the NFL. Now running backs for the most part are a dime a dozen. The rules in pro football have raised the value of the positions of quarterback, receiver, defensive back, edge rusher and edge blocker.
What has happened in the pro game has worked its way into the college game. Sometimes that’s met by frustration of fans of a certain age. How many Alabama fans over the last several years have offered their coaching opinion for the Crimson Tide to “run the ball” more?
The high school game seems to be more and more following the style of game played in college and pro football. There are still some high schools where running the ball is a major priority.
Priceville is a prime example. Head coach Chris Foster and his Bulldogs thrive on the running game.
“I’ve never had anybody tell me that we needed to run the ball more,” Foster said.
Priceville finished the regular season 10-0 with an offense that totaled 4,159 yards with 3,571 yards rushing and just 588 yards passing. The Bulldogs scored 48 touchdowns rushing and nine passing while scoring 427 points.
Senior Mason Cartee, who was a first-team All-State selection last season, leads Priceville and the area with 1,412 yards rushing to go along with 19 touchdowns.
“Running the ball works best for the kind of players we have,” Foster said. “That’s who we are. If we didn’t have the type of players who can run the ball, I guess we would be throwing it more.”
West Morgan’s run to the playoffs has been fueled by an all-around good team on both sides of the ball. Junior running back Jalen Fletcher is a difference maker with 1,123 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns.
“Jalen is one of the smartest and hardest working football players I’ve ever coached,” West Morgan head coach Drew Phillips said. “What he does for this team in so many different ways is amazing.”
Hartselle’s Ri Fletcher is just short of 1,000 yards rushing with 985 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was a key part of the 13-play drive vs. Decatur with runs of 8, 7, 1 and 5 yards.
Fletcher’s biggest play of the season so far came at Muscle Shoals on Sept. 30. His 43-yard run with 17 seconds left gave the Tigers a 29-26 victory, which led to the Class 6A, Region 7 championship.
“Football is about great players making great plays,” Moore said. “When you get in big games, that’s even more important to remember.”
