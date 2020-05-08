You can’t talk about small school baseball success around here in the last 20 years without talking about Decatur Heritage and Athens Bible.
Decatur Heritage won the Class 1A state championship in 2016 and advanced to the finals in 2017.
Athens Bible won the Class 1A state championship in 2008. The Trojans also advanced to the finals in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2014.
So when it comes to The Daily’s Favorite Players of the Year contest for Class 1A-4A baseball, Decatur Heritage and Athens Bible may be the schools to beat.
Decatur Heritage has had three of the last four Players of the Year. Athens Bible has had five of the last 12.
Starting today, The Daily is running an online poll to select the favorite of all the Players of the Year in the 2000s for Class 1A-4A baseball. You can vote by going to decaturdaily.com.
There will be four groups of players. You can vote for one player in each group each day. Voting goes for three days.
The contest for Class 5A-7A baseball started Wednesday and ends today. The contest for Class 5A-7A softball ends Saturday. The contest for Class 1A-4A softball begins Sunday.
The players with the most votes in each group advance to the next round. There will also be runners-up advancing according to their vote totals.
Remember to go to decaturdaily.com to vote. You do not need an online subscription to be able to vote, but a first-time online subscription is just $6 for six months.
