PRE BLITZ: Top performances from week 1 By Caleb Suggs Sports Writer Sep 7, 2023 Austin's Gavin Fuqua carries through the Decatur defense for a big first down during the game at Ogle Stadium last Friday. Gavin Fuqua, Austin: Fuqua carried the ball 17 times for 160 yards and three touchdowns as the Black Bears rolled past rival Decatur 35-3 on Friday.ShaMarvion Mosley, West Morgan: Mosley had nine tackles, including a sack, and blocked a punt for the Rebels against Ardmore on Friday.Brogan Gross, Athens: Gross completed 17-of-25 passes for 259 yards and five touchdowns in a 35-28 win over Class 7A Bob Jones on Friday.Walker Letson, West Morgan: Letson recorded seven tackles and returned a blocked punt 12 yards for a score against Ardmore on Friday.Brandon Farris, Elkmont: Farris accounted for three total touchdowns as the Red Devils defeated Brindlee Mountain 64-0 on Friday for the program's first 2-0 start since 2014.Landon Powers, Falkville: Powers rushed for two touchdowns and passed for a third as Falkville picked up a 49-12 win over county rival Danville on Friday.Denver Comstock, Falkville: Comstock had two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown in Falkville's win over Danville on Friday.Kameron Pitt, East Lawrence: Pitt had a huge impact in East Lawrence's 20-16 win on Friday, anchoring the Eagles' defense with a game-high 16 tackles.Jalen Fletcher, West Morgan: Fletcher rushed for 98 yards and two scores in the first half of West Morgan's victory over Ardmore on Friday.Nash Thomas, Decatur Heritage: Thomas tossed a pair of touchdowns and rushed for two more in Decatur Heritage's 55-0 win over Carbon Hill on Friday.Savarius Evans, Decatur Heritage: Evans carried the ball 19 times for 232 yards and two touchdowns in Decatur Heritage's win over Carbon Hill on Friday.Karson Gillian, West Morgan: Gillian intercepted two passes for the Rebels in a 48-0 win over Ardmore on Friday.Tasean Love, Hatton: Love rushed for two touchdowns in Hatton's 26-7 win over Class 6A Columbia on Friday.Jay'shon Ridgle, Athens: Ridgle caught touchdown passes of 23, 50 and 26 yards in a win over Bob Jones on Friday. He finished with six catches for 121 yards.Noah Holt, Elkmont: Holt scored a pair of touchdowns in Elkmont's big win over Brindlee Mountain on Friday.Ty Jones, West Morgan: Jones returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown in West Morgan's 48-0 win over Ardmore on Friday. He also had six tackles.Jaylan Smith, East Lawrence: Smith intercepted two passes in East Lawrence's 20-16 win over Winston County on Friday.Jake Cochran, East Limestone: Cochran was 17-of-27 passes for 274 yards and four touchdowns against Central-Florence on Friday.Roman Schrimsher, East Limestone: Schrimsher hauled in 10 catches for 193 yards and three touchdowns against Central-Florence on Friday. 