ATHENS — Strong starting pitching has been a key factor in Lindsay Lane’s climb to the number two spot in the latest Class 1A state rankings and Ray Anderson continued that trend in a 4-1 victory over Ardmore on Saturday, striking out 10 in a complete-game effort.
Anderson allowed just four singles over seven innings, throwing 85 pitches and issuing zero walks.
AJ Davis tripled and drove in three runs to lead the Lindsay Lane offense, while Seth Mitchell added three hits. Mason Burns singled and drove in one run and Ben Frasier had one hit.
Cole Calder had one hit and one RBI for Ardmore. Thomas McNeese, Preston Patterson and Lee Smith had one hit each.
--
West Limestone 6, Madison County 2: Cooper Phillips homered, doubled and drove in a run for West Limestone.
Logan Martin had two singles and one RBI for the Wildcats, while Aidan Smith added one hit and one RBI. Landon Navas had two hits.
Ramiro Towers had two hits for Madison County and Nolan Daversa drove in one run.
--
West Limestone 7, Colbert County 5: Logan Martin and Justin Perry had one hit and one RBI each for West Limestone.
Phillips, Smith and Ian Burroughs had two hits each for the Wildcats, while Braxton Griffin drove in one run. Andrew Abernathy pitched six innings to earn the win, allowing two earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts.
--
Decatur Heritage 15, Falkville 1: Aiden Waldrep had two hits and four RBIs to lead Decatur Heritage.
Charlie Moores doubled, singled and drove in a run for the Eagles, while Tyler Founds added a hit and two RBIs. Nash Rippen had two hits.
Founds pitched four innings for the win, allowing one run on three hits with nine strikeouts.
--
Decatur Heritage 11, Falkville 4: Founds had four hits and drove in a run for Decatur Heritage.
Mac Hurst, Cole O’Brien and Braxton Woodruff had one hit and two RBIs each for the Eagles. Paxton Tarver pitched 2 2/3 innings for the win, striking out six while allowing one unearned run.
--
Priceville 10, Brewer 4: Jackson Prickett starred at the plate on the mound for Priceville on Thursday, pitching five innings to earn the win while going 3-for-4 with one RBI and four runs scored.
Prickett doubled twice and stole a pair of bases. On the mound, he allowed three unearned runs on three hits while striking out eight.
Wes Walker had four hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs for the Bulldogs and Joseph Garrison had three hits and one RBI. Thomas Kerby singled twice and drove in one run.
Justin Brooks had a pair of singles and one RBI for Brewer, while Danney Burney added one hit and one RBI.
--
Athens 12, West Point 2: Jack Elliott had two hits and four RBIs in a big win for Athens on Thursday.
Sam Sandy had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs for the Golden Eagles, while Trenton Harries added two hits and a pair of RBIs. Connor Beck singled and drove in two runs and Caiden Dumas had two hits.
Braeden Harrison pitched all five innings to earn the win, allowing one earned run on three hits with seven strikeouts.
