Ray Anderson finished with 12 strikeouts in seven innings to lead Lindsay Lane past Saint John Paul II, 6-2, on Friday in high school baseball.
Max Morrison had three hits, including a double, an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base for the Lions. AJ Davis drove in three runs.
Friday's games
Clements 13, Rogers 3: Evan Whitworth led Clements with three hits, including a double, four RBIs, two runs scored, a stolen base and a walk.
Danville 13, Elkmont 9: Ty Roberts had a double, a single, two RBIs and two runs scored for Elkmont.
Huntsville 6, Austin 2: Caleb Beard finished with a home run, a single, two runs scored and a stolen base for the Black Bears.
Ardmore 16, Jemison 0: On Friday, Drew Bailey scored four runs to spark Ardmore's win. He also had two hits, two steals, a walk and an RBI. Bryce Camp allowed a hit and struck out nine batters in three innings as the winning pitcher.
Elkmont 13, Danville 12: On Friday, the teams combined for 18 runs in the seventh inning, with Elkmont overcoming a 4-3 deficit. The Red Devils outscored the Hawks 10-8 in the frame.
Shane Boger finished with three RBIs and three runs scored for Elkmont. Mykell Murrah contributed two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored.
Saturday's games
Athens 7, Priceville 1: Cooper Cochran struck out six batters and allowed a run, four hits and a walk in seven innings to lead Athens past Priceville 7-1 on Saturday in high school baseball.
Cochran added a double, a single and two RBIs. Zachary Harries finished with a home run and three RBIs.
Jordan Johnson had a hit and an RBI for Priceville.
Arab 4, Athens 3: Sam Sandy had two hits and an RBI for Athens.
Arab 4, Priceville 3: Drew Gates led Priceville with a double and a walk.
Decatur Heritage 7-12, Randolph 6-11: In the first game, Drew Schmidt had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for the Eagles.
In the second game, Maddox Terry finished with two doubles, a single, two RBIs and a walk for the Eagles.
Lindsay Lane 7, Lexington 0: Micah Perkins finished with nine strikeouts and two hits and two walks allowed for the Lions. Perkins also had two hits and two runs scored. Sam Hogue had three hits, including a double, and four RBIs.
Brewer 5, Falkville 3: Eli Matkin led Brewer with two hits, two RBIs, a run scored and a walk.
Wyatt Tomlin had two doubles, an RBI and a run scored for Falkville.
Lawrence County 3-6, Ardmore 1-5: In the first game, Luke Louallen led Lawrence County with two hits and an RBI.
Drew Daly finished with a double, a single, a stolen base and a walk for Ardmore.
In the second game, Kaden Edwards led the Red Devils with a triple, a single, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored.
Wesley Tucker had three hits, four RBIs and a steal for Ardmore.
East Lawrence 12, Southeastern 10: Lane Smith led East Lawrence with two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored.
East Lawrence 11, Hanceville 9: Zach Lemay led East Lawrence with two hits, two RBIs, two walks and a run scored.
Rogers 3, Clements 2: Mason Butler had a double, a single, an RBI and a run scored for Clements.
