Ray Anderson finished with 12 strikeouts in seven innings to lead Lindsay Lane past Saint John Paul II, 6-2, on Friday in high school baseball.
Max Morrison had three hits, including a double, an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base for the Lions. AJ Davis drove in three runs.
Clements 13, Rogers 3: Evan Whitworth led Clements with three hits, including a double, four RBIs, two runs scored, a stolen base and a walk.
Danville 13, Elkmont 9: Ty Roberts had a double, a single, two RBIs and two runs scored for Elkmont.
Huntsville 6, Austin 2: Caleb Beard finished with a home run, a single, two runs scored and a stolen base for the Black Bears.
Ardmore 16, Jemison 0: On Friday, Drew Bailey scored four runs to spark Ardmore's win. He also had two hits, two steals, a walk and an RBI. Bryce Camp allowed a hit and struck out nine batters in three innings as the winning pitcher.
