ATHENS — Three Athens pitchers combined to toss a pair of shutouts as Athens defeated Columbia 15-0 and 23-0 on Friday.
Riley Miller went the distance in Game 1 for the Golden Eagles, striking out 13 while allowing two hits and one walk over five innings.
Miller, Connor Beck and Jack Elliott had two hits and two RBIs each for Athens, while Cooper Cochran added one hit and two RBIs.
Sam Sandy got the start in Game 2 and pitched four innings, allowing one walk and one hit while striking out nine. Riley Anderson pitched the fifth inning with one strikeout.
Tucker Stockman led Athens at the plate with a pair of hits and four RBIs. Braeden Harrison had two hits and drove in three runs, while Cade Rigsby and Walker Harrison added two hits and two RBIs each.
Hartselle 3, Briarcrest Christian (Tenn.) 1: Elliott Bray pitched seven strong innings for Hartselle, giving up one unearned run on two hits with six strikeouts.
Coleman Mizell homered and drove in three runs for the Tigers and Jo Williamson had two hits, including a double.
Hartselle 3, Zionsville (Ind.) 0: Jack Smith and Eli Tidwell combined to record 13 strikeouts in the shutout.
Smith got the start and pitched four hitless innings, striking out seven while walking three. Tidwell pitched the final three innings, giving up two hits and a walk while striking out six.
Bray doubled and drove in two runs for Hartselle. Mizell, Peyton Steele and Greyson Howard had one hit each.
Muscle Shoals 5, Austin 2: Ethan Wynn had a triple and one RBI for Austin.
Bryson Claiborne had two hits, including a double, for the Black Bears, while Giovanni Johnson and Riley Parker had one hit each.
Isaac Fowler picked up the win for Muscle Shoals. Zailyn Fuqua, Graham Reed and Noah Ray each had multiple hits for the Trojans.
Brewer 5, West Limestone 4: Justin Brooks doubled, singled and drove in two runs for Brewer.
Kade George had two hits and one RBI for the Patriots and Jonathan Fairbanks singled and drove in one run. Zachary Parker had two hits.
Logan Powers pitched four innings of relief to earn the win, allowing just two hits with four strikeouts.
Owen Lauderdale had a hit and two RBIs for West Limestone. Aidan Smith had one hit and one RBI and Keegan Laxon had a pair of singles.
Priceville 7, West Limestone 3: Wes Walker doubled and drove in three runs to lead Priceville.
Robert Munive had a hit and two RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Jackson Prickett added one hit and one RBI. Joseph Garrison pitched three hitless innings for the win, striking out four.
Logan Martin finished with two hits and a pair of RBIs for West Limestone. Braxton Griffin had one hit and one RBI.
West Morgan 10, Falkville 0: Daniel Laporte tossed a one-hit shutout for West Morgan, striking out 11 over five innings.
Kaden Cook had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Rebels offensively, while Logan Maples added three hits and one RBI. Dylan Owens had a hit and two RBIs and Laporte and Ty Jones had one RBI each.
Dawson Fowler had one hit for Falkville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.