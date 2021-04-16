Cole Cheatham's 14-strikeout, no-walk, two-hit performance led Ardmore past Westminster Christian 11-3 on Friday.
Nathan Embrey pitched the final two innings after Cheatham started the first five. Cheatham also had three hits. Mason Billions went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
--
Athens Bible 10, Elkmont 8: Mykell Murrah led Elkmont with three hits, including a double, two RBIs, a run scored and a stolen base.
--
Buckhorn 5, Athens 4: Cooper Cochran finished with two hits, an RBI and a run scored for Athens.
--
Lawrence County 11-2, West Point 1-3: In the first game of a doubleheader Thursday, Matthew Proctor led the Red Devils with four RBIs and picked up the win on the mound. Ben Michael Bennett drove in three runs.
In the second game, Micah Edwards had a home run and two RBIs.
