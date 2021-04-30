Decatur Heritage advanced to the third round of the Class 2A playoffs by sweeping Southeastern, winning Game 1, 12-4, and the second game, 7-2, on Friday.
Tyler Olive had two hits, including a home run, with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored for the Eagles in Game 1. Drew Schmidt doubled and drove in three runs. Starting pitcher Tyler Founds went five innings for the win. Clay Smith, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI, pitched the final two innings.
In Game 2, Cole O'Brien had 12 strikeouts in his complete-game win. Schmidt had three RBIs and Founds scored three runs and stole two bases.
Decatur Heritage (29-5) advances to play the Cold Springs at Westbrook Christian winner.
Class 4A
Hamilton 2-1, West Limestone 0-5: River Helms had a hit and a stolen base for West Limestone in the first game.
Braxton Griffin led the Wildcats (28-7) with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Game 2. West Limestone scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning to break a scoreless tie and built the lead to 5-0 in the sixth inning. Ryan Britt was the winning pitcher going 6 2/3 innings. Colin Patterson picked up the save by recording the final out of the game.
The teams will play Game 3 at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The winner will advance to play the North Jackson at Cherokee winner.
Class 2A
Falkville 7, Spring Garden 1: Colton Hooper had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs and was the winning pitcher for Falkville in Game 1. Peyton Sallee went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.
The teams will play Game 3 on Saturday at 1 p.m. if needed. The winner will advance to play the West End at Mars Hill winner.
Class 1A
Lindsay Lane 2-2, Donoho 1-3: Ray Anderson totaled 14 strikeouts with three walks and two hit allowed in 5 1/3 innings to help secure the Game 1 win for the Lions. Sam Hogue homered and Max Morrison went 3-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
In the second game, Micah Perkins pitched a complete game and struck out 10 batters in the loss. Perkins also went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base for Lindsay Lane (20-11). Ben Fraser doubled, singled, drove in a run and scored a run. Jackson Carter had two hits and a run scored.
The teams will play Game 3 on Saturday at 1 p.m. The winner will advance to play the Belgreen at Marion County winner.
