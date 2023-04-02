HUNTSVILLE — Bo Solley pitched a complete game for Decatur Heritage in a 7-4 win over Westminster Christian on Saturday, allowing four unearned runs on three hits while striking out three.
Bo Mitchell went 3-for-5 with one RBI for the Eagles, while Bryant Sparkman and Brady Wilson added two hits and one RBI each. Paxton Tarver and Harrison Hardy had one hit and one RBI each and Ford Sparkman had a pair of singles.
--
Phil Campbell 6-14, West Limestone 2-4: Braxton Griffin and Landon Navas had one hit and one RBI each for West Limestone in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.
Cooper Phillips and Aidan Smith had one hit each for the Wildcats. Phillips worked five innings from the mound, striking out three.
Keegan Laxson had two hits and one RBI for West Limestone in the finale. Phillips drove in a pair of runs and Smith added one hit and one RBI.
--
Arab 12, Ardmore 6: Seth Frame doubled and drove in a pair of runs for Ardmore on Saturday.
Preston Patterson had two hits and one RBI for the Tigers, while Noah Stafford added two hits.
--
Russellville 5, Ardmore 3: Stafford and Patterson had one hit and one RBI each for Ardmore. Frame and Carter Smith added three hits each for the Tigers, while Eli Clark had one RBI.
--
Hartselle 17, Hamilton Southeastern (Indiana) 4: Coleman “Bull” Mizell and Greyson Howard both launched home runs. Howard drove in two runs. Cade Miles doubled, drove in two runs and scored two runs. Winning pitcher Jace Meadows struck out five in seven innings while giving up three earned runs and one walk.
--
Hartselle 11, Riverdale 6: Mizell put up some more big numbers including two home runs in the second game Friday. He was 4-for-4 with a double, four runs scored and six RBIs. Teammate Peyton Steele, an Alabama commit, went 4-for-4 with three doubles and three RBIs.
--
Priceville 10, New Hope 0: Wes Walker socked two home runs. Jackson Prickett allowed just two hits while striking out six in the five-inning game. Prickett doubled and drove in three runs. Ty Parker added a triple.
--
Hanceville 15, Falkville 3: The home team scored five in the first inning and 10 more in the second in the five-inning contest. Sawyer Reynolds had two hits for Falkville.
--
West Limestone 17, Giles County 7: West Limestone catcher Cooper Phillips drove in five runs while going 2-for-4 at the plate with a home run. Landon Navas and Ian Burroughs each had doubles and three RBIs.
--
Clements 10, Athens Bible 1: Winning pitcher Jacob Peoples gave up three hits and no earned runs while striking out eight in seven innings. Brady Moore and Braxton Sims each drove in two runs.
--
East Lawrence 7, Hatton 6: The Eagles pushed across single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to take the win.
East Lawrence’s Lane Smith, Coleman Garner and Brody Kitchens each had two RBIs. Cale Smith and Peyton Knop each scored two runs. Garson Pierce led Hatton with a double.
--
Lawrence County 11, East Lawrence 3: Cooper Wilkerson drove in four runs. Winning pitcher Kaiden Wear struck out four in four innings.
