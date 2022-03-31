GULF SHORES — The Decatur Heritage Eagles beat Gibson County, 6-3, Wednesday to salvage a 2-2 record in their spring break visit.
Tyler Founds and Shine Barron each had two hits for the Eagles. Cole O’Brien doubled and drove in two runs. Pitcher Bo Solley struck out eight while scattering nine hits and four walks in six innings.
Decatur Heritage returns to area play Monday when Hatton visits for a 4 p.m. game.
--
Athens 9, Kaneland 1: Pitchers Braeden Harrison, Nate Malone and Raiden Presnell combined on a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts for the Golden Eagles. Connor Beck homered and drove in two runs. Cooper Cochran had two doubles. Reid Lauderdale went 4-for-4 with a double.
Athens hosts Columbia in area play Monday.
--
Gordonsville 10, Lindsay Lane 7: Sam Hogue went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Lindsay Lane. Teammate Max Morrison went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored.
--
Mortimer Jordan 16, East Lawrence 0: The Eagles were limited to two hits on singles by Lucas Filyaw and Trey Rikard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.