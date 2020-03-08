HUNTSVILLE — Nash Rippen homered, doubled and drove in a pair of runs as Decatur Heritage opened a Saturday doubleheader with an 8-6 win over Westminster Christian.
Decatur Heritage won the second game 18-8.
Mason Lentz doubled and drove in two runs for the Eagles in the opener, while Maddox Terry, Carter Sample and Colton Keith added one hit and one RBI each. Clay Smith had two hits, including a double.
Baker Wilson pitched five innings to pick up the win. He allowed two earned runs on five hits while striking out six. Wim Vandiver pitched the final two innings, finishing with two strikeouts and a pair of walks.
Sample had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs in the second game. Terry had four hits and two RBIs, while Rippen, Wilson and Drew Schmidt added two RBIs each.
Stratton Orr and Tyler Founds each had two hits and one RBI. Sample pitched 2 1/3 innings to earn the win.
West Morgan 2, Falkville 1: Skyler Hutto pitched six strong innings for West Morgan, allowing one earned run on five hits while striking out nine.
Cameron Stephens had a hit and two RBIs for the Rebels, while Colby Hutto, Garrett Weatherwax and Kaden Cook each added one hit.
Peyton Sallee had two hits and one RBI for Falkville.
West Morgan 10, Vinemont 0: Glavine Segars finished a triple short of the cycle for West Morgan, driving in four runs in the process.
Skyler Hutto tripled, doubled and had four RBIs for the Rebels, while Ashton Owens added a pair of doubles and one RBI. Matthew Parrish had one RBI.
Colby Hutto pitched three scoreless innings to earn the win. He allowed one hit and two walks while striking out four. Dylan Owens pitched the final three innings with two strikeouts.
Ardmore 10, Athens Bible School 5: John McGuire homered, singled and drove in four runs to lead Ardmore.
Hogan Whitt had four hits, including a double, and one RBI for the Tigers, while Luke Hogan, Mason Billions and Tommy Stevenson added one hit and one RBI each.
McGuire pitched five innings to earn the win, allowing two earned runs on two hits with seven strikeouts.
Grey Fortenberry had a hit and two RBIs for Athens Bible. Chris Waddell had a single and one RBI.
Danville 11, Whitesburg Christian 6: Dylan Parker had a home run and two RBIs to lead Danville.
Landon Garner had a single and two RBIs, while Dylan Long added two hits and one RBI. Carter Holladay and Tyler Dodgen had one RBI each.
Holladay pitched six innings to pick up the win, allowing one earned run on five hits with four strikeouts.
New Hope 3, Danville 0: Parker singled to account for Danville’s only hit.
William Thomas and Riley Phillips each had two hits for New Hope.
Sparkman 7, Ardmore 6: Whitt homered and drove in two runs for Ardmore.
Stevenson had two hits and two RBIs, while Billions added two hits. Chris Allen and Nathan Embrey had one RBI each.
Mikel Pryor had three hits and three RBIs for Sparkman. Kylan Duncan had two hits and two RBIs.
East Limestone 6, Lee-Huntsville 5: Ty Scott and Reis Browning combined for four hits and five RBIs for East Limestone.
Scott finished with two singles and three RBIs, while Browning added a pair of base hits and two RBIs.
Barrett Brown doubled, singled and drove in a run for the Indians, while Ben Petty added a double.
Scott allowed one earned run in five innings of work to earn the win. He finished with nine strikeouts while walking four.
East Limestone 6, West Limestone 2: Joseph Thallas doubled, singled and drove in three runs for East Limestone.
Scott, Brown and Corey Crouch each had one RBI for the Indians. Browning pitched all seven innings for the win, striking out 10 while allowing one earned run.
Cooper Phillips and Colin Patterson each had one hit and one RBI for West Limestone.
Hartselle 5, Cartersville (Ga.) 0: Colby Widner was dominant from the mound, allowing just four hits in a complete game shutout for Hartselle.
Widner finished with 10 strikeouts and three walks, throwing 106 pitches over seven innings of work.
Brodie Morrow had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs for the Tigers. DJ Leathers and Elliott Bray had one hit and one RBI each.
Parker McPherson and Elliott Eastin each had two hits for Cartersville.
East Lawrence 7, Tharptown 6: Luke Hurst and Dakota Hamilton had two hits and one RBI each for East Lawrence.
Austin Loop singled and drove in two runs for the Eagles, while Hunter Letson, Dawson Terry and Braxton Hood added one RBI each.
Neal Blaxton picked up the win in relief of Coleman Garner. Blaxton allowed two unearned runs on two hits in two innings.
East Lawrence 13, Winston County 0: Hood drove in three runs for East Lawrence.
Letson had three hits and an RBI for the Eagles, while Terry added a hit and two RBIs.
Conner Lowery was the winning pitcher.
Athens 6, Fort Payne 0: Tyler Gainer was nearly flawless on the mound for Athens, allowing just one hit and two walks over seven innings.
Gainer finished with 12 strikeouts and threw just 73 pitches.
Dylan Johnston led the Golden Eagles with three hits and a pair of RBIs, while Tucker Stockman and Davis Elliott added one RBI each.
Athens 15, North Jackson 4: Parker Willoughby had two hits and a pair of RBIs for Athens.
Julius Mayberry had a hit and two RBIs and Stockman had three hits and one RBI. Johnston had two hits and drove in one run. Elliott and Tucker Reed had one RBI each.
Willoughby pitched five innings for the win, allowing one earned run on five hits with eight strikeouts.
Mars Hill 10, Lawrence County 4: Garrett Lee singled and drove in a pair of runs for Lawrence County.
Jacob Shelton had a hit and one RBI for Lawrence County, while Ki Pointer added one RBI.
Joshua Bowerman and Michael Larkin each had two RBIs for Mars Hill.
Madison Academy 3, Lawrence County 2: Micah Owens had two hits, including a double, for Lawrence County.
Pointer added a pair of singles, while Shelton had one RBI.
Shoals Christian 13, Clements 2: Holden Graves and Brayden Smith each had a hit and one RBI for Clements.
Ian Ezell and Riley Dickey each added a single for the Colts.
Corinth (Miss.) 11, Elkmont 1: Elkmont managed just two hits in the loss.
Chance Pepper and Coby Scroggins each singled for the Red Devils.
Muscle Shoals 18-19, Brewer 2-0: Caden Layfield had a single and one RBI for Brewer in the first game.
Justin Brooks and Logan Cobb each added singles for the Patriots.
Andrew Jones and Jackson McCreless each had three RBIs for Muscle Shoals. Cooper Vincent and Carter Arnold had two RBIs each.
Brooks doubled in the second game, while Conner Hall added a single.
Sam Jacobs and Carson Knight each had three hits and four RBIs for Muscle Shoals.
West Point 2-1, Priceville 1-0: Wyatt Hurt singled and drove in Priceville’s only run in the opener.
JT Terry and Dylan Johnson each had one hit for the Bulldogs.
Johnson and Gannon Humphries each singled in the second game.
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Decatur Heritage 17-12, Colbert Heights 1-0: Decatur Heritage had no problem producing offense against Colbert Heights. The Eagles won the first game 17-1 and the second game 12-0.
Clay Smith led Decatur Heritage in Game 1 with four RBIs and two hits, including a double.
He wasn’t the only Eagle who was hot at the plate. Maddox Terry had three hits and batted in two runs in Game 1. Tyler Founds and Houston Smith each batted in two runs and had two hits.
Carter Sample then led the Eagles in Game 2 with two hits and two RBIs. South added two hits and an RBI.
Cole O’Brien was the winning pitcher in Game 1, going four innings and tallying eight strikeouts. Mason Lentz won the second game by pitching three innings and giving up three hits.
Parkview (Ga.) 1, Hartselle 0: A run in the bottom of the sixth gave Parkview, the defending Georgia Class 7A champions, the win. Elliott Bray produced Hartselle’s lone hit.
William Turner was strong on the mound despite the loss. He pitched six innings, giving up four hits while striking out seven.
Arab 4, Priceville 2: Arab scored three in the seventh to beat the Bulldogs. Mason Mann led Priceville with a hit and an RBI. Drew Gates had the only other hit for Priceville.
Tate Jones went 4.2 innings for Priceville. He gave up just one hit and struck out four.
West Morgan 11, West Limestone 6: Garrett Weatherwax drove in three runs for the Rebels. He also had two hits. Ashton Owens added two hits, while Daniel Laporte hit a home run.
Laporte earned the win by pitching five innings and giving up three runs.
Lawrence County 15, Hatton 5: Ki Pointer led Lawrence County with four RBIs and two hits. Micah Owens, Kaden Edwards, Garrett Lee and Cole Turner all contributed to the offensive explosion from the Red Devils with two RBIs each.
Kaden Edwards went two innings on the mound with five strikeouts. He only allowed one hit and earned the win.
East Lawrence 21, Cherokee 3: Bradley Hamilton racked up six RBIs to go along with three hits for the Eagles. Braxton Hood added two hits and three RBIs. Austin Lopp had two hits and two RBIs. Zach Terry and Luke Hurst each had two RBIs.
Zac Shelton pitched four innings for East Lawrence, allowing six hits to earn the win.
Clements 16, St. Bernard 6: Brayden Smith led Clements with six RBIs and two hits, including a home run.
Mason Butler, Brayden Smith, Holden Graves and Ian Ezell each had two hits. Graves also had two RBIs. Butler struck out six on the mound, earning the win.
Rogers 5, Elkmont 4: Preston Robinson and Mykell Murrah each had an RBI. Brett Parker had Elkmont’s lone hit
Addison 3, Danville 0: Desmond Morrow and Carson Cox produced Danville’s only hits.
Morrow also pitched six innings and totaled eight strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.