VINEMONT — East Lawrence’s offense erupted for 11 runs in the third inning as the Eagles rolled past Vinemont 19-4 on Friday.
East Lawrence scored three runs in the first inning and five more in the second before Vinemont trimmed the lead to 8-2 in the bottom of the second. The Eagles put the game out of reach and closed the victory out in five innings.
Lucas Filyaw led East Lawrence with three hits and three RBIs. Coleman Garner added a pair of hits and three RBIs, while Preston Hood had a hit and four RBIs. Blake Strickland had one hit and three RBIs and Dawson Terry had three hits and one RBI.
Carson Posey and Braylon Murphy had one hit and two RBIs each. Lane Smith pitched 2 2/3 innings for the win, allowing one earned run on five hits with four strikeouts.
--
Decatur 18, New Hope 2: Trey Ayers went 2-for-4 with three RBIs for Decatur.
Greyson Stricklin had two hits and two RBIs for the Red Raiders, while Colwell Bibb had a hit and two RBIs. Ellis Dickman singled twice and drove in a run.
Bo Belcher allowed two runs on five hits over three innings for the win. He had three strikeouts.
--
Decatur Heritage 8-6, Westminster Christian 0-16: Cole O’Brien tossed a three-hit shutout for Decatur Heritage, striking out 11 over seven innings in game one.
O’Brien tripled and drove in three runs at the plate, while Bryant Sparkman added a hit and two RBIs. Nash Rippen had a solo home run and Paxton Tarver had two hits.
Tyler Olive homered and drove in three runs for Decatur Heritage in the second game. Sparkman had two hits and one RBI and Rippen had three hits.
--
Bob Jones 16-11, Austin 1-1: Giovanni Johnson singled and drove in a run for Austin in the first game.
Cole Hutton, Logan Beasley, Hunter Royer and Cameron Bracken had one hit each for the Black Bears. Fisher Moss and Gavin Moran had two hits and two RBIs each for Bob Jones.
Bracken had a hit and one RBI for Austin in Game 2. Hutton had a double and Bryson Claiborne had one single. Ryan Revera and Moss each homered for Bob Jones.
--
Buckhorn 5-10, Athens 4-0: Connor Beck tripled, singled and drove in a run for Athens in Game 1.
Riley Miller had three hits for the Golden Eagles, while Caiden Dumas added one hit and one RBI.
Sam Sandy, Tucker Stockman, Cooper Cochran and Reid Lauderdale had one hit each for Athens in Game 2.
--
Hazel Green 10, West Limestone 0: Cooper Phillips and Owen Lauderdale had one single each to account for West Limestone’s only hits.
Jabez Simpson had two hits, including a homer, and two RBIs for Hazel Green. Landon Baeder had three hits and two RBIs and Blake Hall was the winning pitcher.
--
Hayden 9, Brewer 7: Brayden Murphy and Kade George had one hit and two RBIs each for Brewer.
Hunter Knighten and Jordan Webster had one RBI each for the Patriots. Caden Mason had three hits and three RBIs to lead Hayden.
--
Falkville 24, Cold Springs 0: Caden Burnett hit for the cycle for Falkville on Friday, driving in seven runs as the Blue Devils picked up a win over Cold Springs.
Burnett finished the day 4-for-5 at the plate, tripling in the first inning, homering in the second, doubling in the third and completing the cycle with a single in the fourth. He also drew a walk and scored five runs.
Camden Reid had four hits, three RBIs and four stolen bases for the Blue Devils, while Colton Hooper added two hits and four RBIs. Dawson Fowler finished 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Kole Fitzgerald had a hit and two RBIs.
Fowler pitched four innings for the win, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out eight.
--
Lindsay Lane 13, Athens Bible School 3: Alexander Cook and Micah Perkins each homered to lead the Lindsay Lane offense.
Cook finished with a homer and three RBIs, while Perkins added two hits, including the home run, and one RBI. Ray Anderson had a hit and three RBIs and Sam Hogue doubled, singled and drove in two runs.
Perkins pitched five innings for the win, allowing one earned run on four hits with five strikeouts.
Connor Abernathy had a hit and one RBI for Athens Bible and Cody Graviett had two hits.
--
Hatton 13, Vina 1: Hatton scored 12 runs in the first inning in a dominant win.
Braden Stafford doubled and had four RBIs for the Hornets, while Parker Huff added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Nate Latham had two hits and one RBI and Micah Harville had one hit and one RBI.
Calob Miley pitched an inning to earn the win, allowing one unearned run while striking out one.
--
Bob Jones 10, Austin 3: Cameron Bracken had hit and one RBI for Austin.
Cole Hutton had a pair of singles for the Black Bears, while Bryson Claiborne added one RBI. Gavin Moran led Bob Jones with two hits and two RBIs.
--
Brooks 7-11, West Limestone 2-2: Aidan Smith doubled and drove in one run for West Limestone in Game 1.
Landon Navas had one hit and one RBI for the Wildcats, while Braxton Griffin added one double.
Christian Chatterton led Brooks with three hits and two RBIs.
Braxton Griffin had four hits, including a pair of doubles, for West Limestone in the finale. Keegan Laxon had two hits and Colin Patterson drove in one run.
--
Randolph 9-6, Priceville 3-7: Jackson Prickett tripled, doubled and drove in a run for Priceville in the first game.
Wes Walker had one hit and one RBI for the Bulldogs and Ty Parker had one double.
Thomas Kerby drove in four runs as the Bulldogs salvaged a split with a win in the finale. Parker had one hit and one RBI, JoJo Garrison added two hits, including a double.
Colman Gann picked up the win for Priceville, allowing one earned run on two hits over five innings with 11 strikeouts.
--
Buckhorn 10, Athens 6: Jack Elliott had a hit and two RBIs for Athens.
Connor Beck and Tucker Stockman had one hit and one RBI each, while Riley Miller added two hits. Reid Lauderdale drove in one run.
