ELKMONT — Brett Parker pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run on six hits, as Elkmont picked up a 3-1 win over Lexington on Friday
Parker needed 93 pitches to get through seven innings and finished with six strikeouts and a walk.
Preston Robinson had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for Elkmont. Jadon Adams doubled and drove in a run, and Jack Thomas had two hits.
Lexington’s Ethan Corum had a solo homer.
West Limestone 8, Rogers 1: Dylan Simmons led West Limestone with a pair of singles and two RBIs on Friday.
Ryan Britt doubled and drove in two runs, while Branson Owens added a hit and two RBIs. Cooper Phillips and Colin Patterson had one hit and one RBI each.
Colin Patterson pitched six innings to earn the win. He allowed one unearned run on one hit while striking out eight.
Decatur 3, Huntsville 2: William Burgreen delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning Friday to propel Decatur past Class 7A Huntsville.
The walk-off capped a big day for Burgreen, who also delivered a solo home run for the Red Raiders.
Conner Dickman had three hits and an RBI for Decatur, while Harrison Marks added two hits, including a double.
Three Decatur pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts, with Lawson Russell leading the way with eight strikeouts in four innings of work. Reed Harbin and Turner Stepp each pitched two hitless innings with a pair of strikeouts.
Vestavia Hills 5, Austin 3: Brayden Hamilton and Alex Morgan had a double and one RBI each Friday for Austin.
Lawson Barnett had one RBI and Dakota Peebles had two singles.
Carter Zulanas doubled, singled and drove in a run for Vestavia Hills. Graham Duncan pitched six innings to earn the win.
