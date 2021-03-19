Jacob Eslick struck out 12 of 18 batters faced in a perfect-game performance as East Limestone beat Mae Jemison 10-0 on Friday in high school softball.
Eslick also tripled, singled and scored two runs in the first game of a doubleheader. Barrett Brown had three RBIs, and Ty Scott contributed four hits, including a double, two RBIs, a stolen base and a run scored. Connor Phillips chipped in with a double, a single, a steal and three runs scored.
Grant Thompson allowed no hits, two runs and two walks with five strikeouts in three innings for the Indians in the second game. Thompson also had a hit, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Decatur Heritage 9, Addison 0: Clay Smith picked up the win for the Eagles with 11 strikeouts, one hit and two walks allowed.
West Limestone 1, Lindsay Lane 0: Ryan Britt drove in Cooper Phillips in the top of the first inning for the game's lone run. Phillips pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing no nits and three walks with five strikeouts.
Sam Hogue had a double and a stolen base for Lindsay Lane.
Priceville 6, Lee-Huntsville 1: Priceville's Thomas Kerby finished with 11 strikeouts and allowed four hits, a walk and a run in seven innings. Wyatt Hurt had a triple, a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Clements 9-1, Colbert Heights 3-12: In the first game of a doubleheader, Brady Moore led the Colts with two doubles, two singles, two RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base. Jamie Gatlin was the winning pitcher.
In the second game, Ian Ezell and Mason Butler had a hit apiece for Clements.
East Lawrence 13, Hatton 3: Zach Lemay finished with three hits and two RBIs for East Lawrence.
Wil Terry had a double, a walk and two RBIs for Hatton.
Colbert County 15, Falkville 0: Wyatt Tomlin had Falkville's only hit.
Piedmont 22, Falkville 0: Caden Burnett and Camden Reid each had a hit for Falkville.
