Jacob Eslick struck out 12 of 18 batters faced in a perfect-game performance as East Limestone beat Mae Jemison 10-0 on Friday in high school softball.
Eslick also tripled, singled and scored two runs in the first game of a doubleheader. Barrett Brown had three RBIs, and Ty Scott contributed four hits, including a double, two RBIs, a stolen base and a run scored. Connor Phillips chipped in with a double, a single, a steal and three runs scored.
Grant Thompson allowed no hits, two runs and two walks with five strikeouts in three innings for the Indians in the second game. Thompson also had a hit, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Friday's games
Decatur Heritage 9, Addison 0: Clay Smith picked up the win for the Eagles with 11 strikeouts, one hit and two walks allowed.
West Limestone 1, Lindsay Lane 0: Ryan Britt drove in Cooper Phillips in the top of the first inning for the game's lone run. Phillips pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing no nits and three walks with five strikeouts.
Sam Hogue had a double and a stolen base for Lindsay Lane.
Priceville 6, Lee-Huntsville 1: Priceville's Thomas Kerby finished with 11 strikeouts and allowed four hits, a walk and a run in seven innings. Wyatt Hurt had a triple, a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Clements 9-1, Colbert Heights 3-12: In the first game of a doubleheader, Brady Moore led the Colts with two doubles, two singles, two RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base. Jamie Gatlin was the winning pitcher.
In the second game, Ian Ezell and Mason Butler had a hit apiece for Clements.
East Lawrence 13, Hatton 3: Zach Lemay finished with three hits and two RBIs for East Lawrence.
Wil Terry had a double, a walk and two RBIs for Hatton.
Colbert County 15, Falkville 0: Wyatt Tomlin had Falkville's only hit.
Piedmont 22, Falkville 0: Caden Burnett and Camden Reid each had a hit for Falkville.
Cullman 6-9, Decatur 1-4: William Penley finished with two hits and an RBI in the first game of a doubleheader.
In the second game, Ben Glover had a hit and an RBI.
Saturday's games
Jack Wilson had nine strikeouts in seven innings and drove in a run to lead Austin to a 6-3 win over Albertville on Saturday in high school baseball.
Wilson went 1-for-4 at the plate with a walk and two RBIs. Riley Parker chipped in with a home run and two runs scored.
The Black Bears broke a scoreless tie with four runs in the top of the second inning. They added two more runs in the fifth.
Albertville scored its runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Decatur 4, Athens 3: Charlie Taylor led Decatur with two RBIs. William Burgreen and Ben Glover each had two hits.
Zach Harries had an RBI for Athens.
West Morgan 11-9, Brewer 1-3: In the first game of a doubleheader, Skyler Hutto went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk and three RBIs for the Rebels. Colby Hutto struck out eight batters in three innings.
Brayden Murphy drove in a run for Brewer.
In the second game, Colby Hutto finished with a double, a single, three RBIs and a run scored.
Caden Layfield had three hits and an RBI.
Priceville 7, East Limestone 0: JoJo Garrison allowed six hits and a walk and struck out six batters for Priceville.
Jojo Thallas had two hits for East Limestone.
West Limestone 5-2, Ardmore 4-3: Colin Patterson and Braxton Griffin each finished with two RBIs for West Limestone in the first game of a doubleheader.
Cole Cheatham had a hit, a walk and a run scored for Ardmore.
In the second game, Mason Billions went 2-for-3 with a double, and a run scored for Ardmore.
Patterson and Thorne Slaton had two hits apiece.
Priceville 19, East Limestone 3: Mason Mann went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, a walk, three RBIs and three runs scored for Priceville.
Brycen Smith a hit and an RBI for East Limestone.
Lawrence County 12, Westminster Christian 1: Cameron Gholston led Lawrence County with two hits, three RBIs and a run scored.
Buckhorn 11, Austin 1: Garrett Ward had a double and an RBI for Austin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.