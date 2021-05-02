The Falkville Blue Devils’ season came to an unfortunate end Saturday in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series when Spring Garden came from behind to win 10-9.
The Blue Devils led 8-2 going into the sixth inning, but the Panthers exploded for eight runs allowing them to take the lead 10-8.
Falkville cut the lead to 10-9 when Kole Fitzgerald scored on a fielder’s choice, but the Blue Devils stranded runners in scoring position.
Colton Hooper led the team with three hits and an RBI. Peyton Sallee had two hits and four RBIs, while Camden Reid had two hits and two RBIs.
Falkville ended their season with a 23-12 record.
Saturday
Class 5A
Alexandria 11, Ardmore 2: The Cubs ended the Tigers' season in Game 3 of the second-round of the playoffs.
Class 4A
Hamilton 10, West Limestone 9: West Limestone came up just short of extending their season as they lost to Hamilton in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second inning before the Aggies mounted a comeback. West Limestone led 9-7 going into the sixth inning, but Hamilton scored three runs to take the lead for good.
Ian Burroughs led the Wildcats with two hits and four RBIs. River Helms, Devin Carter, Colin Patterson and Thorne Slaton all had two hits.
West Limestone ended their season 28-8.
Class 1A
Donoho 5, Lindsay Lane 1: The Lions' season came to an end in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series with Donohp.
Sam Hogue, Micah Perkins, David Ratje and AJ Davis all had a hit for the Lions.
Lindsay Lane finished the season 20-12
Friday
Class 4A
Hamilton 2-1, West Limestone 0-5: River Helms had a hit and a stolen base for West Limestone in the first game.
Braxton Griffin led the Wildcats (28-7) with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Game 2. West Limestone scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning to break a scoreless tie and built the lead to 5-0 in the sixth inning. Ryan Britt was the winning pitcher going 6 2/3 innings. Colin Patterson picked up the save by recording the final out of the game.
Class 2A
Decarur Heritage 12-7, Southeastern 4-2: Decatur Heritage advanced to the third round of the Class 2A playoffs by sweeping Southeastern, winning Game 1, 12-4, and the second game, 7-2, on Friday.
Tyler Olive had two hits, including a home run, with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored for the Eagles in Game 1. Drew Schmidt doubled and drove in three runs. Starting pitcher Tyler Founds went five innings for the win. Clay Smith, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI, pitched the final two innings.
In Game 2, Cole O'Brien had 12 strikeouts in his complete-game win. Schmidt had three RBIs and Founds scored three runs and stole two bases.
Decatur Heritage (29-5) advances to play Westbrook Christian.
Falkville 7, Spring Garden 1: Colton Hooper had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs and was the winning pitcher for Falkville in Game 1. Peyton Sallee went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.
Class 1A
Lindsay Lane 2-2, Donoho 1-3: Ray Anderson totaled 14 strikeouts with three walks and two hit allowed in 5 1/3 innings to help secure the Game 1 win for the Lions. Sam Hogue homered and Max Morrison went 3-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
In the second game, Micah Perkins pitched a complete game and struck out 10 batters in the loss. Perkins also went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base for Lindsay Lane (20-11). Ben Fraser doubled, singled, drove in a run and scored a run. Jackson Carter had two hits and a run scored.
