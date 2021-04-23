Caden Burnett went 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored in Game 1 and 2-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and a steal in the second game to lead Falkville to a sweep of Ider, 10-0 and 13-0, on Friday in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
In the first game, Camden Reid added two hits, a walk, two RBIs, a run scored and a stolen base for the Blue Devils. Wyatt King had seven strikeouts, a walk and two hits allowed in five innings. King also singled, walked twice and scored two runs.
Colton Hooper had nine strikeouts, one walk and two hits allowed in five innings as the winning pitcher of second game. Peyton Sallee drove in three runs.
Falkville (22-10) will advance to play the Sulligent-Spring Garden winner.
Class 4A playoffs
West Limestone 11-6, Priceville 4-2: Ryan Britt led West Limestone with three RBIs in Game 1. Colin Patterson, Cooper Phillips and Braxton Griffin each drove in two runs. Patterson was the winning pitcher.
Jordan Johnson had two hits, including a double, and a run scored for Priceville.
In Game 2, Thorne Slaton led the Wildcats (27-6) with two hits, an RBI, two runs scored a stolen base and a sacrifice fly. Britt was the winning pitcher. Patterson recorded the save.
Wyatt Hurt had a triple and a run scored for the Bulldogs (19-15).
West Limestone will advance to play the Etowah-Hamilton winner.
Class 3A playoffs
Elkmont 8-3, Sylvania 3-8: In the first game, Preston Robinson led Elkmont (14-10) with a 3-for-4 performance. Robinson had a home run, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Mykell Murrah was the winning pitcher.
Robinson went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in Game 2.
The teams will play Saturday at 1 p.m. The winner will advance to play the Piedmont-Saks winner.
Class 1A playoffs
Lindsay Lane 10-6, Shoals Christian 0-4: Ray Anderson finished with eight strikeouts, one walk and three hits allowed in five innings for Lindsay Lane in Game 1.
Jackson Carter led the Lions at the plate with two hits, four RBIs, a run scored and two steals. Sam Hogue homered and drove in two runs. Lindsay Lane scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning.
In the second game, Micah Perkins had nine strikeouts in six innings as the winning pitcher. Anderson picked up the save with one inning and three strikeouts. Anderson also had two hits and scored two runs and Carter drove in a pair of runs. Lindsay Lane broke a scoreless tie with four runs in the top of the second inning and never trailed.
The Lions (19-10) advance to play the Donoho-Meek winner.
