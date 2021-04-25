FALKVILLE — Caden Burnett went 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored in Game 1 and 2-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and a steal in the second game to lead Falkville to a sweep of Ider, 10-0 and 13-0, on Friday in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Falkville (22-10) travels to Spring Garden on Friday for a second round series.
In the first game, Camden Reid added two hits, a walk, two RBIs, a run scored and a stolen base for the Blue Devils. Wyatt King had seven strikeouts, a walk and two hits allowed in five innings. King also singled, walked twice and scored two runs.
In the second game, Colton Hooper was the winning pitcher with nine strikeouts, one walk and two hits allowed in five innings. Peyton Sallee drove in three runs.
Falkville’s Dawson Fowler was a combined 5-for-7 with three runs scored and two RBIs in the two games.
Class 4A playoffs
West Limestone 11-6, Priceville 4-2: Colin Patterson held Priceville to no runs on one hit in the first four innings of Game 1 while the West Limestone offense was scoring eight runs.
Ryan Britt led West Limestone with three RBIs. Patterson, Cooper Phillips and Braxton Griffin each drove in two runs. Patterson was the winning pitcher.
Jordan Johnson had two hits, including a double, and a run scored for Priceville.
In Game 2, Thorne Slaton led the Wildcats (27-6) with two hits, an RBI, two runs scored, a stolen base and a sacrifice fly. Britt was the winning pitcher. Patterson recorded the save.
Wyatt Hurt had a triple and a run scored for the Bulldogs (19-15).
West Limestone advances to the second round to play at Hamilton.
Class 5A playoffs
Ardmore 5-6, Guntersville 0-5: Mississippi State signee Cole Cheatham made his presence known in Game 1 with a 16-strikeout performance in Guntersville. In 6 2/3 innings he allowed one hit and walked three. Bryce Camp came in to get the last out.
Nathan Embrey led the Ardmore offense with a double and two RBIs.
Game 2 went nine innings before it was decided. Ardmore was the home team and the Tigers tied it at 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh. Guntersville took a 5-4 lead in the top of the ninth only to see Ardmore answer with two in the bottom of the inning.
Luke Hogan had the big bat for Ardmore going 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs. He also struck out 12 in 6 1/3 innings on the mound. Camp was the winning pitcher.
Ardmore moves to the second round to play the winner of Monday’s Game 3 between Alexandria and John Carroll Catholic. If Alexandria wins, Ardmore travels. If John Carroll wins, Ardmore plays at home.
Class 3A playoffs
Sylvania 3-8-10, Elkmont 8-3-8: The Red Devils rallied from a 7-1 deficit early in Game 3 on Saturday, but still fell short on their home field. Elkmont finished the season 14-11.
Game 3 was a slugfest with the teams combing for 23 hits, including eight extra base hits. Elkmont’s Mykell Murrah went 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Shane Boger and Camryn Peden both drove in two runs.
In Game 1, Preston Robinson led Elkmont with a 3-for-4 performance. Robinson had a home run, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Murrah was the winning pitcher.
In Game 2, Robinson went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.
Class 1A playoffs
Lindsay Lane 10-6, Shoals Christian 0-4: Ray Anderson finished with eight strikeouts, one walk and three hits allowed in five innings for Lindsay Lane in Game 1.
Jackson Carter led the Lions at the plate with two hits, four RBIs, a run scored and two steals. Sam Hogue homered and drove in two runs. Lindsay Lane scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning.
In Game 2, Micah Perkins had nine strikeouts in six innings as the winning pitcher. Anderson picked up the save with three strikeouts in one inning. Anderson also had two hits and scored two runs and Carter drove in a pair of runs. Lindsay Lane broke a scoreless tie with four runs in the top of the second inning and never trailed.
The Lions (19-10) advance to play in Anniston on Friday at Donoho starting at 2 p.m.
In another Class 1A series, Athens Bible (14-11) fell to Covenant Christian, 11-5 and 14-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.