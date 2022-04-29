MOUNTAIN BROOK — A week after opening the Class 6A state playoffs with a pair of combined no-hitters, Hartselle pitchers dominated the Mountain Brook Spartans in a 6-2, 5-1 sweep on Friday.
Auburn signees William Turner and Elliott Bray pitched complete games for the top-ranked Tigers, combining for 20 strikeouts with just one walk.
Hartselle will play the winner of the series between Buckhorn and Pell City in next week’s quarterfinals.
Two more area teams picked up sweeps in the second week of the playoffs, with Elkmont topping Hokes Bluff in Class 3A and Lindsay Lane advancing past Ragland in Class 1A.
Elkmont will play Phil Campbell in the quarterfinals next week. Lindsay Lane will face Appalachian.
Hartselle 6-5, Mountain Brook 2-1: Turner tossed a complete game, striking out 11 over seven innings of work, as Hartselle opened the second round of the Class 6A playoffs with a 6-2 win over Mountain Brook.
Turner allowed two runs on six hits with one walk and threw 79 of his 110 pitches for strikes.
Jo Williamson and Brodie Morrow had one hit and two RBIs each to lead the Hartselle offense. Elliott Bray had a solo home run, and Cam Palahach had two hits, including a double. Peyton Steele had one hit and one RBI.
John Robicheaux homered and drove in a run for Mountain Brook. Walker Allen had two hits, and John Cooper singled and drove in one run.
Bray was dominant in the finale, needing just 92 pitches to work past the Spartans. He gave up one run on six hits while striking out nine. He issued no walks and threw 68 pitches for strikes.
Offensively, Bray finished 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and four RBIs. Brodie Morrow had two hits, including a triple, and Eli Tidwell had one hit and one RBI.
Trent Wright singled and drove in one run for Mountain Brook, and Gabe Young had two doubles.
Class 3A
Elkmont 14-21, Hokes Bluff 13-0: Trailing 7-4 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Elkmont scored eight runs to take a 12-7 lead and pushed the advantage to 14-7 in the fifth before holding off a late rally to win Game 1.
Hokes Bluff scored six runs in the top of the seventh before Curtis Hobbs struck out Colten Shields looking to win the game and give Elkmont the 1-0 series lead.
Ryan Boyd led Elkmont at the plate with four hits and three RBIs, while Shange Boger added three hits and two RBIs. Chance Pepper singled and drove in three runs and Hobbs, Jack Thomas and Mykell Murrah had two hits and one RBI each.
Murrah got the start and worked six innings to earn the win, allowing one earned run on six hits while striking out eight.
Glavine Lamberth had three hits and five RBIs for Hokes Bluff and Coleman McGinnis homered, singled and drove in a run.
Curtis Hobbs got it done on offense and defense in the second game, pitching five scoreless innings with eight strikeouts while going 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run, double and three RBIs.
Murrah had three hits, including a homer, and four RBIs and Chance Pepper doubled twice and drove in four runs. Clay Looney had two hits and three RBIs and Corder Hobbs had two hits and two RBIs.
Ryan Boyd, Shane Boger and Ty Roberts had two hits and one RBI each.
Class 1A
Lindsay Lane 10-8, Ragland 2-3: Alexander Cook had three hits, including a double, and one RBI to lead Lindsay Lane in Game 1.
The Lions took control with three runs in the top of the first inning and extended the lead to 7-0 with four more in the second. Ragland trimmed into the lead with single runs in the third and fourth innings but could find no more offense.
Ray Anderson got the start and went six innings for Lindsay Lane, allowing one earned run on five hits while striking out nine. AJ Davis pitched a hitless seventh inning with one walk.
Sam Hogue went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs, while Davis added one hit and one RBI. Max Morrison and Ben Frasier had one RBI each and Micah Perkins had two hits, drew two walks and scored three runs.
Brayden Byars had one hit and one RBI for Ragland.
Perkins went the distance in the second game for Lindsay Lane, allowing three runs on seven hits with four strikeouts over seven innings. He also went 2-for-4 four with a pair of RBIs, while Frasier added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
Seth Mitchell had two hits and drove in one run for the Lions and Morrison and Anderson had one RBI each. Drake Kay hit a solo homer for Ragland.
