HARVEST — Isaac Nicholson tossed a three-hit shutout as Hartselle picked up a 9-0 win over Class 7A Sparkman on Tuesday.
Nicholson recorded eight strikeouts for the Tigers over seven innings, issuing just one walk.
Peyton Steele had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for the Tigers, and Cade Miles homered and drove in three runs. Eli Tidwell had a double and one RBI.
Danville 7, Elkmont 2: Dylan McCleskey homered twice and drove in three runs for Danville.
Ben Capps doubled, singled and drove in two runs, while Aidan Holladay and Jeremy Vaughn added one hit and one RBI each. Zeb Hensley pitched three innings for the win, allowing one run on one hit with a pair of strikeouts.
Ryan Boyd had a solo home run for Elkmont. Chance Pepper and Mykell Murrah had one hit each.
Elkmont 9, Danville 1: Shane Boger homered twice, doubled and drove in three runs for Elkmont.
Murrah homered and drove in a run, while Boyd added two hits and two RBIs. Murrah pitched five innings for the win, allowing no runs on one hit with 13 strikeouts. Capps had one hit and one RBI for Danville.
Hatton 16, Tanner 3: Micah Harville tripled, singled and drove in two runs for Hatton.
Nate Latham had a hit and two RBIs for the Hornets, while Will Steadman, Bryson Jeffreys and Owen Brackin added two hits and one RBI. Calob Miley pitched three innings for the win, allowing two runs on three hits with four strikeouts.
Zakian Jackson had a hit and two RBIs for Tanner.
West Limestone 12, Madison County 10: Braxton Griffin and Cooper Phillips combined for six hits, including a pair of homers, and four RBIs to lead West Limestone.
Phillips and Griffin both finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs for the Wildcats, with each homering. Aidan Smith and Keegan Laxon had two hits and one RBI each and Logan Martin had three hits and one RBI.
Landon Navas pitched six innings for the win, allowing four earned runs while striking out three.
McAdory 3, Athens 2: Sam Sandy had two hits, including a home run, and one RBI for Athens.
Connor Beck had a triple for the Golden Eagles and Reid Lauderdale had one single.
Kaneland (Ill.) 8, Lindsay Lane 4: Alexander Cook singled and drove in a pair of runs for Lindsay Lane.
AJ Davis had a pair of hits, including a double, and one RBI for the Lions and Ben Frasier drove in a run. Micah Perkins had one hit.
Collin Miller led Kaneland with two hits and two RBIs.
Pinson Valley 8, Lindsay Lane 5: Perkins went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Lindsay Lane.
Frasier and Max Morrison had one hit and one RBI each for the Lions, while Sam Hogue added a double.
Taborie Reed had three hits and three RBIs for Pinson Valley.
Gardendale 16, East Lawrence 0: Lucas Filyaw singled for East Lawrence’s lone hit against Class 6A Gardendale.
Caiden Combs homered and drove in three runs for Gardendale and Connor Hensley had two hits and four RBIs.
Gordonsville (Tenn.) 7, East Lawrence 4: Peyton Knop had two hits, including a double, and one RBI for East Lawrence.
Blake Strickland and Trey Rikard had one hit and one RBI each for the Eagles, while Lane Smith and Coleman Garner added two hits each.
Canaan Musgrove had four hits, including two triples, and four RBIs for Gordonsville.
Hueytown 13, Decatur Heritage 4: Paxton Tarver had two hits and one RBI for Decatur Heritage.
Cole O’Brien drove in two runs for the Eagles, while Tyler Olive added one hit and one RBI.
Aaron Wallace had three RBIs to lead Hueytown.
Russellville 14, Austin 2: Giovanni Johnson had one hit and one RBI for Austin.
Cameron Bracken went 2-for-2 with a double, while Caleb Beard and Easton Palmer added one hit each.
Canyon Pace homered for Russellville.
Danville 12, Belgreen 0: Carter Holladay tossed a complete game shutout for Danville on Monday, giving up just one hit over five innings while striking out five.
Gage Taylor went 2-for-4 with four RBIs for the Hawks, while Zeb Hensley and Ben Capps added three RBIs each. Dylan McCleskey had three hits.
