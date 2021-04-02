In Game 1 of a doubleheader, winning pitcher Luke Hogan struck out 14 batters and drove in two runs to lead Ardmore past East Limestone 5-3 on Friday.
Randael Kelley and JoJo Thallas each had two hits and an RBI for East Limestone.
Nathan Embrey finished 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs, three runs scored and two steals as Ardmore won the second game 13-3.
Thallas had two hits, an RBI and a stolen base for the Indians.
Falkville 10, Athens 7: Wyatt Tomlin led the Blue Devils with two doubles, three RBIs, three runs scored and two steals.
Zach Harries finished with four hits, an RBI and a run scored for Athens.
West Morgan 6, Elkmont 4: Skyler Hutto scored two runs and struck out nine batters in 4 2/3 innings for West Morgan.
Shane Boger had two hits, two RBIs and a run scored for Elkmont.
West Limestone 18, Elkmont 4: Colin Patterson and Ryan Britt each had three RBIs for West Limestone.
Boger finished with two hits and an RBI for Elkmont.
Thompson 16-7, Austin 4-4: In the first game of a doubleheader, Logan Beasley went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored for Austin.
In Game 2, Cameron Bracken had two hits, a walk and two RBIs.
Pell City 4, Priceville 1: Mason Mann finished with two hits for Priceville. Dylan Johnson had an RBI.
Oxford 13, Priceville 3: Mann had two hits, a walk and an RBI for the Bulldogs.
Riverdale (Tenn.) 5, Hartselle 1: Eli Snelson went 2-for-2 with a walk, a run scored, a stolen base and a sacrifice bunt for Hartselle.
Houston (Tenn.) 2, Hartselle 1: Blaze Gillespie drove in a run for the Tigers.
Siegel 4, Hartselle 2: On Friday, Snelson and Drew Cartee each had two hits and an RBI for the Tigers.
