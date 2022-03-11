TRINITY — Daniel Laporte tossed a no-hitter for West Morgan on Friday, striking out 11 in a 5-1 win over Brewer in high school baseball.
Brewer pushed a run across in the seventh inning after Zac Parker was hit by a pitch and came around to score on a West Morgan error.
Laporte helped his own cause at the plate, driving in two runs on one hit. Matthew Jones had two hits and two RBIs for the Rebels, and Kaden Cook had a triple and a double.
Athens 4, Decatur 1: Connor Beck tripled and drove in a run for Athens on Friday.
Trenton Harries had a hit and one RBI for the Golden Eagles, and Jack Elliott drove in one run.
Logan Mooney pitched all seven innings for the win, giving up just one run on five hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks.
Bo Belcher had one hit and one RBI for Decatur.
Athens 14, Austin 0: Braeden Harrison silenced Austin’s bats on Friday, allowing just one hit in five innings with eight strikeouts.
Sam Sandy had three hits, including two doubles, and four RBIs in a big win for Athens. Caiden Dumas had a hit and three RBIs for the Golden Eagles, while Riley Miller and Tucker Stockman added one RBI each.
Judd Bailey had one hit for Austin.
Lindsay Lane 4, Decatur Heritage 1: Lindsay Lane’s Ray Anderson continued to impress from the mound on Friday, striking out 17 Decatur Heritage hitters in a dominant performance.
Anderson allowed just one earned run on five hits with just one walk. Max Morrison led the Lions with a pair of hits and one RBI, while Micah Perkins and AJ Davis added one hit and one RBI each.
Nash Ripped had a double and one RBI for Decatur Heritage, and Tyler Founds had two hits.
East Lawrence 3, Covenant Christian 0: Coleman Garner dominated the Covenant Christian lineup on Friday, striking out 15 while allowing just two hits over seven innings.
Carson Posey doubled, singled and drove in a run for the Eagles, while Brayden Allen added one hit and one RBI. Lucas Filyaw and Trey Rikard had one hit each.
East Limestone 10, Elkmont 7: Logan Wales had two hits and two RBIs for East Limestone on Friday.
Ian Browning added a pair of RBIs for the Indians and Garrett Williams drove in one run. Wales picked up the win in relief, allowing one unearned run on one hit over two innings. He struck out two.
Shane Boger had two hits and one RBI for Elkmont and Ty Roberts had a hit and drove in two runs. Corder Hobbs and Curtis Hobbs had one RBI each.
Lawrence County 14, Colbert Heights 4: Eli Long and Tripp Engle had one double and three RBIs each for Lawrence County on Friday.
Caden Norwood had two hits and two RBIs for the Red Devils, while Briar Terry added two hits and one RBI.
Wiley Bowling pitched 4 1/3 innings for the win, allowing two runs on five hits with six strikeouts.
Lawrence County 9, Colbert Heights 8: Cain Byars tripled, doubled and drove in two runs for Lawrence County.
Engle and Kaden Terry had two hits and one RBI for the Red Devils, and Parker Frost had a hit and two RBIs.
Xander Montgomery pitched three innings to get the win, giving up five earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts.
Addison 13, Hatton 7: Owen Brackin had two hits and an RBI for Hatton on Friday.
Braden Stafford, Garson Pierce and Ian Crosslin had one hit and one RBI each for the Hornets, while Parker Huff and Calob Miley added two hits each.
