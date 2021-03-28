Micah Owens homered and drove in two runs to lead Lawrence County past Ardmore 6-1 on Saturday in high school baseball.
Tre Young had two hits and a run scored for the Red Devils. Luke LouAllen added two RBIs and a run scored.
Jackson Campbell finished with two hits and an RBI for Ardmore.
West Morgan 6-1, West Limestone 5-5: In the first game of a doubleheader, Colby Hutto led West Morgan with two doubles, a walk, three runs scored and a stolen base. Dylan Owens had three hits and an RBI.
Brody White led West Limestone with three RBIs.
In the second game, River Helms finished with a double, a walk and two RBIs for the Wildcats.
Charlie Stalls had a hit and an RBI for the Rebels.
Falkville 11, Athens Bible 0: Falkville's Peyton Sallee went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three hits, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Russellville 7, East Lawrence 1: Luke Hurst and Neal Blaxton had a double apiece to account for East Lawrence's hits.
Arab 8, Priceville 2: Mason Mann and Jackson Prickett each doubled for the Bulldogs' only hits.
Friday's games
Athens 23-16, Columbia 0-0: Zach Siwiec had a combined six hits, seven RBIs and three runs scored for Athens in the Golden Eagles' doubleheader sweep of Columbia, 23-0 and 16-0, on Friday in high school baseball.
In the first game, Siwiec led Athens with two hits four RBIs and a run scored. Connor Beck had two hits, a walk and three runs scored.
In the second game, Siwiec added two hits, with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Dawson Mack totaled three hits, including a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Decatur Heritage 6, Rogers 1: Cole O'Brien led the Eagles with two hits and an RBI. Bo Solley was the winning pitcher.
Priceville 6, Westminster Christian 5: Dylan Johnson went 3-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs a run scored and a stolen base for Priceville.
Clements 9, Sheffield 8: Ian Ezell had two hits, an RBI and two runs scored for Clements.
Phil Campbell 8, East Lawrence 0: Zach Lemay had two hits, including a double, with a walk for East Lawrence.
Priceville 14, Westminster Christian 4: Wyatt Hurt went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Mann finished 2-for-3 with a triple, a double, a walk, an RBI and three runs scored for the Bulldogs.
Athens 3, Saint John Paul II 2: Heath Carden led Athens with two hits and two runs scored.
Randolph 4, East Limestone 0: Randael Kelley and Logan Wales each had a double for East Limestone.
