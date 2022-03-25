ATHENS — Micah Perkins pitched a complete-game shutout for Lindsay Lane on Friday, striking out seven over six innings in a 10-0 win over Randolph.
Perkins allowed just a pair of singles and issued two walks, needing just 89 pitches to secure the victory.
Sam Hogue had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs to lead the Lindsay Lane offense. Seth Mitchell had one hit and one RBI for the Lions, while AJ Davis, Mason Davis and Ray Anderson added one RBI each.
Athens 9, St. John Paul II 5: Tucker Stockman had three hits and five RBIs to lead Athens on Friday.
Riley Miller had a pair of hits and one RBI for the Golden Eagles, and Caiden Dumas had a hit and one RBI. Sam Sandy and Trenton Harries had two hits each.
Braden Harrison pitched four innings to pick up the win, giving up a pair of earned runs on five hits with nine strikeouts.
Elkmont 6-20, Whitesburg Christian 3-2: Shane Boger doubled, singled and drove in a pair of runs to lead Elkmont in Game 1.
Ty Roberts and Corder Hobbs had one hit and one RBI each for the Red Devils, while Ryan Boyd added a pair of hits. Jack Thomas drove in one run.
Hobbs picked up the win for Elkmont, allowing one run on five hits over five innings. He struck out five and walked two.
Boger, Mykell Murrah and Ryan Boyd had two hits and two RBIs each for the Red Devils in Game 2. Chance Pepper had three hits and two RBIs, while Hobbs added one hit and three RBIs.
Pepper pitched three innings to pick up the win, allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out seven.
Falkville 14, Winston County 4: Dawson Fowler had three hits and three RBIs in a big win for Falkville.
Colton Hooper had three hits and two RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Camden Reid and Kole Fitzgerald added two hits and two RBIs each.
Caden Burnett pitched 2 1/3 innings for the win, allowing three earned urns on six hits with three strikeouts.
Westminster Christian 9-10, Priceville 0-0: Zack Chaney had a pair of hits for Priceville in the first game.
Ty Parker added one hit for the Bulldogs. Nathaniel Wilson and Walker Thorson each had multiple hits for Westminster Christian.
Wes Walker, JoJo Garrison, Thomas Kerby, Xander Gaines and Bailey Smith each had one hit for the Bulldogs in Game 2.
Huntsville 7, Decatur 1: Davis Roberts singled and drove in Decatur’s lone run against Class 7A Huntsville.
Bo Belcher, Trey Ayers, Bradin Dupper and Put Webster had one hit each for the Red Raiders.
Athens 6, Huntsville 4: Sandy launched a grand slam as Athens picked up a win over Class 7A Huntsville on Thursday.
Dumas finished with a pair of hits and one RBI for the Golden Eagles, and Preston Haney had a double. Cooper Cochran was the winning pitcher, allowing four runs on four hits with six strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings.
Danville 5-15, Vinemont 1-8: Dylan McCleskey pitched seven innings for Danville to pick up the win in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday, allowing one run on six hits with three strikeouts.
McCleskey, Zeb Hensley, Carson Cox, Gage Taylor and Avery Brewer each had two hits for Danville. Colby Miller had three hits for Vinemont.
Taylor had four hits, including three triples, and six RBIs in the second game for Danville. McCleskey had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs and Hensley and Kason Jeffreys had two hits and one RBI each.
