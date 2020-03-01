Tucker Montgomery’s hit to left field chased Alex Morgan home with the winning run to give Austin an 8-7 win over Grissom on Saturday.
Grissom had tied the game in the sixth inning with seven runs.
Montgomery, Parker Nichols and Dakota Peebles all had doubles for the Black Bears. Peebles had two RBIs and was the winning pitcher.
Hartselle 5, James Clemens 4: Clay Burns took one for the team and gave the Tigers a walk-off victory. With the score tied at 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh, Burns got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring home the winning run.
Brodie Morrow was the winning pitcher in relief. He also went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double. Drew Cartee doubled and had three RBIs.
Hartselle 11, Russellville 4: The Tigers scored six runs in the first inning and made that lead hold. Kane Moore drove in three runs. DJ Leathers, Johnston Murphy and Cartee each drove in three runs.
Decatur 11-15, West Point 10-14: In Game 1, Reed Harbin doubled. Adam Burroughs had three RBIs and William Burgreen had two. Turner Stepp was the winning pitcher.
In Game 2, Harbin had two doubles and two RBIs. Harrison Marks doubled and drove in three runs. Burgreen doubled and drove in two runs. Andrew Rawson also doubled. Stepp had two RBIs. John Mark Lee was the winning pitcher.
Athens 9, Priceville 4: Winning pitcher Tucker Reed struck out eight in five innings. Connor Beck tripled and drove in two runs. Reed and Dylan Johnston both doubled. Mason Mann doubled for Priceville.
Priceville 10, East Limestone 0: The Bulldogs bounced back after the loss to Athens with pitcher Will King allowing just three hits while striking out seven in seven innings.
Priceville’s offense was led by Drew Gates who went 3-for-4 with a double. Wyatt Hurt went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Cole Smith went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. East Limestone’s Ben Petty had a double.
Sparkman 5, Athens 4: Parker Willoughby went 4-for-4 for Athens. Dylan Johnson added a double.
Sparkman 7, East Limestone 6: Ty Scott had two hits and two RBIs for East Limestone.
West Morgan 18, Hatton 0: Winning pitcher Skyler Hutto struck out 11 in four innings. He also had three RBIs. Daniel Iaporte had a home run and four RBIs. Glavine Segars had three RBIs and Garrett Weatherwax had two.
West Morgan 8, Lauderdale County 2: Colby Hutto drove in two runs. Ashton Owens tripled and Weatherwax doubled. Kaden Cook was the winning pitcher.
Lauderdale County 8, Hatton 1: Jackson Griggs struck out 13 while giving up just four hits to get the win.
Falkville 15, Addison 7: Wyatt Tomblin went 3-for-4 with three doubles and five RBIs for Falkville. Austin Holmes and Wyatt King both doubled. Winning pitcher Braden Burnett strikeout nine in five innings and also had three hits, three RBIs and scored three times.
East Lawrence 15, Cleveland 4: Austin Loop doubled and drove in four runs for East Lawrence. Luke Hurst doubled and drove in two runs. Winning pitcher Connery Lowery had six strikeouts in five innings.
West Limestone 10, Rogers 0: Pitcher Clayten Pugh allowed no hits and struck out seven in the five-inning game. Ryan Britt went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored.
West Limestone 7, Brewer 6: Cooper Phillips and Clayten Pugh each had two RBIs for West Limestone. Brewer had two RBIs from Eli Matkin and Caden Layfield.
Rogers 18, Brewer 0: The Patriots were held to just two hits, including double by Justin Brooks.
Westminster Christian 18-7, Ardmore 8-6: In Game 1, Hogan Whitt homered and drove in two runs. Luke Hogan had two doubles. In Game 2, Whitt went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Ardmore. John McGuire and Mason Billions both had three hits.
Saint John Paul II 13-10, Elkmont 8-9: In Game 1, Mykell Murrah doubled and drove in three runs for Elkmont. In Game 2, Jadon Adams tripled and drove in four runs for Elkmont.
Mars Hill Bible 15, Athens Bible 11: Grey Fortenberry homered and Kacen Pierce doubled for ABS. Fortenberry, Pierce and Seth Leopard each had three RBIs.
Sumiton Christian 1, Athens Bible 0: ABS was held to singles by Luke Davis and Chris Waddell.
Elkmont 3, Lexington 1: Brett Parker pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run on six hits, as Elkmont picked up a win over Lexington on Friday
Parker needed 93 pitches to get through seven innings and finished with six strikeouts and a walk.
Preston Robinson had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for Elkmont. Jadon Adams doubled and drove in a run, and Jack Thomas had two hits.
Lexington’s Ethan Corum had a solo homer.
West Limestone 8, Rogers 1: Dylan Simmons led West Limestone with a pair of singles and two RBIs on Friday.
Ryan Britt doubled and drove in two runs, while Branson Owens added a hit and two RBIs. Cooper Phillips and Colin Patterson had one hit and one RBI each.
Colin Patterson pitched six innings to earn the win. He allowed one unearned run on one hit while striking out eight.
Decatur 3, Huntsville 2: William Burgreen delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning Friday to propel Decatur past Class 7A Huntsville.
The walk-off capped a big day for Burgreen, who also delivered a solo home run for the Red Raiders.
Conner Dickman had three hits and an RBI for Decatur, while Harrison Marks added two hits, including a double.
Three Decatur pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts, with Lawson Russell leading the way with eight strikeouts in four innings of work. Reed Harbin and Turner Stepp each pitched two hitless innings with a pair of strikeouts.
Vestavia Hills 5, Austin 3: Brayden Hamilton and Alex Morgan had a double and one RBI each Friday for Austin.
Lawson Barnett had one RBI and Dakota Peebles had two singles.
Carter Zulanas doubled, singled and drove in a run for Vestavia Hills. Graham Duncan pitched six innings to earn the win.
