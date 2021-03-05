Eli Olree struck out nine batters and walked three for Athens Bible in hurling a no-hitter against Clements, 9-0, on Friday.
Olree also singled and scored a run.
Athens Bible took control of the game with four runs in the first inning and a single run in the second frame.
Ethan Johnson had two hits, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base for the Trojans. Drake Richter added two hits and a run scored. Connor Abernathy contributed a double, a walk, an RBI, two runs scored and a steal.
Athens 18, Lee-Huntsville 1: Tucker Stockman finished with two hits, including a double, with two RBIs, two walks and a run scored. Braeden Harrison tacked on three runs scored, two RBIs, two steals, two walks and a single.
East Lawrence 19, Rogers 9: East Lawrence trailed 6-1 after the first inning but took the lead for good with a seven-run fourth inning. Austin Loop led the Eagles with three doubles, six RBIs and two runs scored.
Lindsay Lane 7, Elkmont 5: The Lions broke a 5-5 tie in the top of the fifth inning when Ben Fraser doubled in Alexander Cook. Jackson Carter scored on a Sam Hogue groundout for the second run of the inning.
Ryan Boyd had an RBI and two runs scored for Elkmont.
Hewitt-Trussville 4, Hartselle 1: At the Perfect Game Tournament in Hoover, Elliott Bray led Hartselle with two doubles and an RBI.
Colbert County 7, East Limestone 2: Ty Scott had a single and a run scored for East Limestone.
