Eli Olree struck out nine batters and walked three for Athens Bible in hurling a no-hitter against Clements, 9-0, on Friday.
Olree also singled and scored a run.
Athens Bible took control of the game with four runs in the first inning and a single run in the second frame.
Ethan Johnson had two hits, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base for the Trojans. Drake Richter added two hits and a run scored. Connor Abernathy contributed a double, a walk, an RBI, two runs scored and a steal.
Friday's games
Athens 18, Lee-Huntsville 1: Tucker Stockman finished with two hits, including a double, with two RBIs, two walks and a run scored. Braeden Harrison tacked on three runs scored, two RBIs, two steals, two walks and a single.
East Lawrence 19, Rogers 9: East Lawrence trailed 6-1 after the first inning but took the lead for good with a seven-run fourth inning. Austin Loop led the Eagles with three doubles, six RBIs and two runs scored.
Lindsay Lane 7, Elkmont 5: The Lions broke a 5-5 tie in the top of the fifth inning when Ben Fraser doubled in Alexander Cook. Jackson Carter scored on a Sam Hogue groundout for the second run of the inning.
Ryan Boyd had an RBI and two runs scored for Elkmont.
Hewitt-Trussville 4, Hartselle 1: At the Perfect Game Tournament in Hoover, Elliott Bray led Hartselle with two doubles and an RBI.
Colbert County 7, East Limestone 2: Ty Scott had a single and a run scored for East Limestone.
Saturday's games
West Limestone 14, Ardmore 12: West Limestone overcame a nine-run third inning from Ardmore to claim the win.
Devin Carter finished with two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored for the Wildcats. River Helms contributed a double, a single and three runs scored. Thorne Slaton chipped in with a double, a single and two runs scored.
Andrew Daly had three hits, including a double, with three runs scored and an RBI.
West Limestone took a 6-1 lead in the bottom of the second inning but Ardmore responded with nine runs in the top of the third to go on top 10-6. The Wildcats regained the lead for good with a run in the bottom of the third and five runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Ardmore 8, Brewer 1: Bryce Camp allowed two hits, one run and a walk while striking out seven Brewer batters. Cole Cheatham led Ardmore with three hits.
Eli Matkin and Jordan Webster each recorded a hit for Brewer.
West Limestone 12, Brewer 0: Brody White and Cooper Phillips each finished with two hits, two RBIs, a run scored and a walk to lead the Wildcats. Braxton Griffin had six strikeouts in five innings as the winning pitcher.
Brayden Murphy totaled a double, a single and a walk for Brewer.
Decatur Heritage 5, Fairview 1: Cole O'Brien finished with a double, a single an RBI and a run scored for the Eagles.
Priceville 15, Fairview 3: Mason Mann, Wes Walker and JoJo Garrison each had three RBIs for Priceville.
Priceville 7, Decatur Heritage 5: Wyatt Hurt led Priceville with three hits, including a triple, three RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base.
Drew Schmidt led DHCA with two hits and two RBIs.
Lawrence County 13, Danville 3: Kobe Strange and Luke LouAllen drove in three runs apiece for the Red Devils.
Carter Holladay led Danville with two hits and an RBI.
Lawrence County 6, Danville 4: Tre Young finished with three hits and two RBIs for Lawrence County.
Austin Johnson led Danville with three hits and a run scored.
East Lawrence 11, Rogers 0: Payton Davenport had two hits and a run scored for East Lawrence. Starter Zac Shelton pitched three innings for the win.
Lindsay Lane 7, Mars Hill Bible 3: Max Morrison finished with two hits and two RBIs for the Lions. Starter Ray Anderson had eight strikeouts in six innings pitched.
Grissom 17, Austin 3: Giovanni Johnson had a double, an RBI and a run scored for Austin.
Scottsboro 5, Athens 1: Camden Shields had a single and an RBI for Athens.
Westbrook Christian 5, Athens 0: Heath Carden had a double for the Golden Eagles.
Wilson 28, Clements 1: Brady Moore had a hit and an RBI for Clements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.