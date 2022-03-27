HUNTSVILLE — Ty Parker pounded out three hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs as Priceville picked up a 9-3 win over Lee-Huntsville on Saturday.
Xander Gaines had a big day for the Bulldogs, going 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and pitching six innings for the win. Gaines allowed three unearned runs on three hits with seven strikeouts.
Bailey Smith had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs and Jackson Prickett had two hits.
Xavier Wallace had a hit and one RBI for Lee.
Hartselle 4, American Christian 2: William Turner pitched a complete game for Hartselle, striking out 14 over seven innings.
Turner allowed two unearned runs on three hits with no walks. Peyton Steele homered, singled and drove in two runs for the Tigers, while Coleman Mizell added three hits and one RBI. Jo Williamson doubled twice and drove in one run.
Weston Wright and Johnathan Blount had one hit each for American Christian.
Northridge 11, Hartselle 9: Hartselle scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to trim into a big Northridge lead but couldn’t complete the comeback.
The Tigers jumped out to a lead with four runs in the first inning, but Northridge scored five runs in the fourth and three more in the sixth to extend its lead to 11-6, effectively putting the game out of reach.
Steele, Greyson Howard and Brodie Morrow all homered for Hartselle. Howard finished with three RBIs, while Morrow finished with two hits and two RBIs. Steele also doubled and finished with one RBI.
Coleman Mizell had three hits and two RBIs and Williamson doubled and drove in one run.
Whitt Winfield homered, singled and drove in three runs for Northridge.
Athens 8, Decatur 2: Connor Beck and Jack Elliott had one hit and two RBIs in the win for Athens.
Reid Lauderdale had two hits and one RBI each for the Golden Eagles and Sam Sandy had four hits, including a triple and two doubles. Tucker Stockman had three hits for Athens and Caiden Dumas had a pair of singles.
Grayson Hays pitched five innings for the win, surrendering one run on three hits with five strikeouts.
Trey Ayers and Lawson Stricklin had one double and one RBI each for Decatur.
Phil Campbell 11, East Lawrence 1: Dawson Terry singled to account for East Lawrence’s only hit.
Harrison baker tripled and drove in a run for Phil Campbell and Sage Raper had two hits. Mason Swinney pitched six innings for the win.
Decatur Heritage 9, Randolph 6: Nash Rippen had two hits, including a home run, and one RBI for Decatur Heritage.
Bo Solley homered and drove in a run for the Eagles, while Tyler Founds and Aiden Waldrep added one hit and one RBI each.
Waldrep pitched three innings of relief for the win, allowing three unearned runs on two hits with a pair of strikeouts.
Mars Hill 16, Decatur Heritage 12: Charlie Moores and Solley had a hit and two RBIs each in a high-scoring loss for Decatur Heritage.
Tyler Olive drove in a pair of runs for the Eagles and Cole O’Brien had one hit and one RBI.
Sam Williams had three hits and two RBIs for Mars Hill. Hugh Hargett had one hit and two RBIs.
Clements 15, Mae Jemison 10: Jamie Gatlin led Clements with two hits and four RBIs.
Austin Craig and Evan Whitworth had one hit and two RBIs each, while Ian Ezell and Cayden Turner added two hits and one RBI each. Gatlin pitched seven innings to earn the win.
Clements 17, Whitesburg Christian 7: Ezell had four hits, including three doubles, and four RBIs to lead Clements.
Mason Butler had three hits and two RBIs, while Brayden Smith added two hits and three RBIs. Craig drove in a pair of runs and Whitworth had two hits and one RBI.
Boaz 15-17, Brewer 4-1: Brayden Murphy had two hits and one RBI for Brewer in game one.
Logan Powers doubled and drove in two runs for the Patriots and Justin Brooks had one hit and one RBI.
Eli Matkin had a pair of doubles and one RBI for Brewer in the second game.
Athens Bible School 12, Fayetteville 8: Spencer Blake homered, doubled, singled and drove in four runs for Athens Bible School.
Connor Abernathy had three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs for the Trojans, while Ethan Johnson added three hits and two RBIs. Cody Graviett had four hits and one RBI.
Eli Olree pitched 5 2/3 innings for the win, striking out five.
Athens Bible School 13, Lauderdale County 8: Abernathy homered, singled twice and drove in three runs for Athens Bible School.
Ben Leopard had two hits and three RBIs for the Trojans and Carson Pressnell had two hits and two RBIs. Blake had four hits and one RBI, while Johnson added two hits and one RBI.
Johnson pitched 3 1/3 innings to earn the win, striking out six.
Grissom 4, Austin 1: Cameron Bracken doubled and drove in Austin’s only run.
Cole Hutton and Logan Beasley added one hit each for the Black Bears.
Lindsay Lane 10, Randolph 0: Micah Perkins pitched a complete-game shutout for Lindsay Lane on Friday, striking out seven over six innings in a win over Randolph.
Perkins allowed just a pair of singles and issued two walks, needing just 89 pitches to secure the victory.
Sam Hogue had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs to lead the Lindsay Lane offense. Seth Mitchell had one hit and one RBI for the Lions, while AJ Davis, Mason Davis and Ray Anderson added one RBI each.
Athens 9, St. John Paul II 5: Tucker Stockman had three hits and five RBIs to lead Athens on Friday.
Riley Miller had a pair of hits and one RBI for the Golden Eagles, and Caiden Dumas had a hit and one RBI. Sam Sandy and Trenton Harries had two hits each.
Braden Harrison pitched four innings to pick up the win, giving up a pair of earned runs on five hits with nine strikeouts.
Elkmont 6-20, Whitesburg Christian 3-2: Shane Boger doubled, singled and drove in a pair of runs to lead Elkmont in Game 1.
Ty Roberts and Corder Hobbs had one hit and one RBI each for the Red Devils, while Ryan Boyd added a pair of hits. Jack Thomas drove in one run.
Hobbs picked up the win for Elkmont, allowing one run on five hits over five innings. He struck out five and walked two.
Boger, Mykell Murrah and Ryan Boyd had two hits and two RBIs each for the Red Devils in Game 2. Chance Pepper had three hits and two RBIs, while Hobbs added one hit and three RBIs.
Pepper pitched three innings to pick up the win, allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out seven.
Falkville 14, Winston County 4: Dawson Fowler had three hits and three RBIs in a big win for Falkville.
Colton Hooper had three hits and two RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Camden Reid and Kole Fitzgerald added two hits and two RBIs each.
Caden Burnett pitched 2 1/3 innings for the win, allowing three earned urns on six hits with three strikeouts.
Westminster Christian 9-10, Priceville 0-0: Zack Chaney had a pair of hits for Priceville in the first game.
Ty Parker added one hit for the Bulldogs. Nathaniel Wilson and Walker Thorson each had multiple hits for Westminster Christian.
Wes Walker, JoJo Garrison, Thomas Kerby, Xander Gaines and Bailey Smith each had one hit for the Bulldogs in Game 2.
Huntsville 7, Decatur 1: Davis Roberts singled and drove in Decatur’s lone run against Class 7A Huntsville.
Bo Belcher, Trey Ayers, Bradin Dupper and Put Webster had one hit each for the Red Raiders.
Athens 6, Huntsville 4: Sandy launched a grand slam as Athens picked up a win over Class 7A Huntsville on Thursday.
Dumas finished with a pair of hits and one RBI for the Golden Eagles, and Preston Haney had a double. Cooper Cochran was the winning pitcher, allowing four runs on four hits with six strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings.
Danville 5-15, Vinemont 1-8: Dylan McCleskey pitched seven innings for Danville to pick up the win in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday, allowing one run on six hits with three strikeouts.
McCleskey, Zeb Hensley, Carson Cox, Gage Taylor and Avery Brewer each had two hits for Danville. Colby Miller had three hits for Vinemont.
Taylor had four hits, including three triples, and six RBIs in the second game for Danville. McCleskey had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs and Hensley and Kason Jeffreys had two hits and one RBI each.
