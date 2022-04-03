MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — William Turner pitched a four-hit shutout, striking out 10, as Hartselle picked up a 5-0 win over Silver Creek (Ind.) on Saturday in a game played at Oakland High School.
Turner allowed just one walk and one extra-base hit and threw 69 of 104 pitches for strikes.
Peyton Steele singled and drove in two runs to lead Hartselle’s offense. Greyson Howard had one hit and one RBI and Brodie Morrow drove in one run. Cade Miles had two hits.
Hartselle 7, Clarksville (Tenn.) 1: Isaac Nicholson pitched seven strong innings as Hartselle closed the weekend with a big win.
Nicholson allowed just one unearned run on five hits, striking out three. Elliott Bray had a hit and three RBIs for Hartselle and Steele had a solo home run. Eli Tidwell and Jo Williamson had one hit and one RBI each, while Morrow and Coleman Mizell added two hits each.
Decatur 8, New Hope 6: Greyson Stricklin led Decatur with a pair of hits and three RBIs.
Thomas Lee had a hit and two RBIs for the Red Raiders, while Sam Stephenson and Bo Belcher added one RBI each.
Belcher pitched three innings of relief for the win, allowing three unearned runs on three hits with two strikeouts.
West Morgan 8, Austin 5: Kaden Cook and Logan Maples had one hit and two RBIs each for West Morgan.
Skyler Hutto, Gavin Walden and Levi Borden all had two hits and one RBI each for the Rebels. Hutto pitched seven innings for the win, striking out eight.
Logan Beasley had two hits and one RBI for Austin. Caleb Beard and Easton Palmer had two hits.
Priceville 8, Lee-Huntsville 3: Zach Chaney had two hits and two RBIs for Priceville.
Ryan Hanks doubled and drove in three runs for the Bulldogs, while Thomas Kerby and Xander Gaines added one hit and one RBI each.
Colman Gann pitched five innings for the win, allowing three unearned runs on two hits with eight strikeouts. Bailey Smith pitched the final two innings to earn the save, giving up just two hits with a strikeout and one walk.
Athens 12, Scottsboro 5: Sam Sandy doubled twice and drove in three runs for Athens.
Jack Elliott had one hit and three RBIs, while Tucker Stockman added three hit and one RBI. Reid Lauderdale had a pair of hits and one RBI and Connor Beck, Cooper Cochran and Caiden Dumas had one hit and one RBI each.
Logan Mooney pitched 5 2/3 innings for the win, allowing five runs on four hits with five strikeouts.
Athens Bible School 4, Lexington 3: Cole Abernathy and Spencer Blake had a hit and two RBIs each for Athens Bible.
Cody Graviett had three hits for the Trojans, while Eli Olree added two hits and pitched seven innings for the win, striking out nine.
Sparkman 6, Athens 5: Sandy led Athens with two hits and two RBIs.
Beck had a hit and two RBIs for the Golden Eagles and Elliott had one double.
Phil Campbell 11, Hatton 1: Parker Love had one hit and one RBI for Hatton.
Alex Brackin had two hits, including a double, for the Hornets and Tasean Love had a triple. Mason Swinney had three hits and two RBIs to lead Phil Campbell.
Randolph 10, Brewer 3: Logan Powers and Hunter Knighten had two hits each for Brewer.
Eli Matkin, Justin Brooks and Zach Parker had one hit each for the Patriots. Garrett Day had four hits, including a pair of home runs, and five RBIs for Randolph.
Athens 15-23, Columbia 0-0: Three Athens pitchers combined to toss a pair of shutouts as Athens defeated Columbia a doubleheader Friday.
Riley Miller went the distance in Game 1 for the Golden Eagles, striking out 13 while allowing two hits and one walk over five innings.
Miller, Connor Beck and Jack Elliott had two hits and two RBIs each for Athens, while Cooper Cochran added one hit and two RBIs.
Sam Sandy got the start in Game 2 and pitched four innings, allowing one walk and one hit while striking out nine. Riley Anderson pitched the fifth inning with one strikeout.
Tucker Stockman led Athens at the plate with a pair of hits and four RBIs. Braeden Harrison had two hits and drove in three runs, while Cade Rigsby and Walker Harrison added two hits and two RBIs each.
Hartselle 3, Briarcrest Christian (Tenn.) 1: Elliott Bray pitched seven strong innings for Hartselle, giving up one unearned run on two hits with six strikeouts.
Coleman Mizell homered and drove in three runs for the Tigers and Jo Williamson had two hits, including a double.
Hartselle 3, Zionsville (Ind.) 0: Jack Smith and Eli Tidwell combined to record 13 strikeouts in the shutout.
Smith got the start and pitched four hitless innings, striking out seven while walking three. Tidwell pitched the final three innings, giving up two hits and a walk while striking out six.
Bray doubled and drove in two runs for Hartselle. Mizell, Peyton Steele and Greyson Howard had one hit each.
Muscle Shoals 5, Austin 2: Ethan Wynn had a triple and one RBI for Austin.
Bryson Claiborne had two hits, including a double, for the Black Bears, while Giovanni Johnson and Riley Parker had one hit each.
Isaac Fowler picked up the win for Muscle Shoals. Zailyn Fuqua, Graham Reed and Noah Ray each had multiple hits for the Trojans.
Brewer 5, West Limestone 4: Justin Brooks doubled, singled and drove in two runs for Brewer.
Kade George had two hits and one RBI for the Patriots and Jonathan Fairbanks singled and drove in one run. Zachary Parker had two hits.
Logan Powers pitched four innings of relief to earn the win, allowing just two hits with four strikeouts.
Owen Lauderdale had a hit and two RBIs for West Limestone. Aidan Smith had one hit and one RBI and Keegan Laxon had a pair of singles.
Priceville 7, West Limestone 3: Wes Walker doubled and drove in three runs to lead Priceville.
Robert Munive had a hit and two RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Jackson Prickett added one hit and one RBI. Joseph Garrison pitched three hitless innings for the win, striking out four.
Logan Martin finished with two hits and a pair of RBIs for West Limestone. Braxton Griffin had one hit and one RBI.
West Morgan 10, Falkville 0: Daniel Laporte tossed a one-hit shutout for West Morgan, striking out 11 over five innings.
Kaden Cook had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Rebels offensively, while Logan Maples added three hits and one RBI. Dylan Owens had a hit and two RBIs and Laporte and Ty Jones had one RBI each.
Dawson Fowler had one hit for Falkville.
