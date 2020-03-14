AUBURN — Brayden Hamilton tripled, doubled and drove in three runs as Austin defeated Daphne 6-1 in high school baseball Friday.
Daphne outhit the Black Bears 7-4, but Austin capitalized on its scoring opportunities to earn the win.
Alex Morgan singled and drove in a run for Austin, while Tarik Sykes added one RBI. Jackson Breedlove had a hit and drew a walk.
Jack Wilson pitched 6 1/3 innings to earn the win, allowing one unearned run on seven hits with three strikeouts.
Athens 8, Buckhorn 2: Tucker Stockman had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs for Athens.
Dylan Johnson singled twice and drove in one run for the Golden Eagles, while Tucker Reed finished with three hits. Parker Willoughby had a single and one RBI.
Tyler gainer pitched three innings of scoreless relief to earn the win. He allowed just two hits while striking out three.
Clements 17, Cherokee 7: Brady Moore homered, singled and drove in four runs to lead Clements.
Hayden Graves and Holden Graves each had two hits and two RBIs for the Colts, while Ian Ezell added three hits and one RBI. Garron Moore had two hits and one RBI.
Mason Butler pitched three scoreless winnings to pick up the win, allowing just one hit.
Athens Bible School 8, East Lawrence 8: Grey Fortenberry had four hits for Athens Bible School.
Kacen Pierce had a hit and two RBIs, while Connor Abernathy added two hits. Drake Richter and Chris Waddell had one RBI each.
Preston Hood led East Lawrence with a hit and two RBIs. Luke Hurst had one hit and drove in one run.
Ardmore 10, Elkmont 0: John McGuire and Tommy Stevenson combined to pitch a one-hit shutout for Ardmore.
McGuire pitched four innings for the win, allowing just one hit while striking out two. Stevenon pitched the final inning, using just 11 pitches to retire the side with two strikeouts.
Mason Billions had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs for Ardmore. Stevenson had a double and two RBIs, and McGuire and Cole Cheatham each had two hits and one RBI.
Hogan Whitt and Nathan Embrey had a hit and one RBI each.
Shane Boger had a single for Elkmont.
Priceville 3, Arab 0: Will King tossed a shutout for Priceville, allowing seven hits over seven innings while striking out five.
Mason Mann singled and drove in two runs for Priceville, while Drew Gates added a single.
JM Boles and Landon Law each had two hits for Arab.
Hazel Green 8, Decatur 4: Harrison Marks and Turner Stepp each had a hit and two RBIs for the Red Raiders.
John Marklee, Reed Harbin and Adam Burroughs each had one hit for Decatur, which led 3-1 after one inning.
Joseph Medley had a hit and two RBIs for Hazel Green. Charles Gordon was the winning pitcher.
