MOULTON — Bo Solley homered, drove in a run and pitched four innings to pick up the win as Decatur Heritage topped Lawrence County 4-2 on Friday.
Bryant Sparkman had a hit and two RBIs for the Eagles, while Paxton Tarver added one hit and one RBI.
Cain Byars doubled and drove in two runs for Lawrence County. Luke LouAllen and Parker Frost had one hit each.
--
Muscle Shoals 3-0, Decatur 0-3: Thomas Lee had two hits for Decatur in Game 1.
Lawson Stricklin and Bradin Dupper had one hit each for the Red Raiders. Reid Ellis earned the win for Muscle Shoals, striking out six over seven innings while giving up four hits.
Mac Hillis pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings to earn the win for Decatur in Game 2, allowing four hits while striking out three. Sam Stephenson pitched the final two-thirds inning, striking out one.
Dupper had one hit and two RBIs for the Red Raiders, while Ellis Dickman added one RBI. Put Webster had three hits.
--
James Clemens 8, Austin 2: Logan Beasley had two hits and one RBI for the Black Bears.
Cameron Bracken had a hit and one RBI, while Caleb Beard, Cole Hutton and Bryson Claiborne added one hit each. Noah Berry had a hit and two RBIs for James Clemens.
--
Hazel Green 10, Athens 5: Athens’ playoff hopes came to an end with the loss.
Sam Sandy had a three-run homer in the first inning for the Golden Eagles, but Hazel Green rallied to tie the game with two runs in the second and one more in the third. Athens took a 4-3 lead in the top of the fourth before Hazel Green put the game out of reach by scoring four times in the bottom of the inning and three more in the fifth.
Reid Lauderdale had two hits and one RBI for Athens, while Jack Elliott added one hit and one RBI. Trenton Harries had two hits.
Parker Hall had two hits and three RBIs for Hazel Green. Landon Baeder had a solo home run.
--
Falkville 7, Danville 2: Caden Burnett was perfect at the plate for Falkville, finishing 5-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.
Andrew Jones and Dawson Fowler had two hits and one RBI each for the Blue Devils, while Lawson Tew added one hit and two RBIs. Camden Reid pitched all seven innings for the win, allowing one earned run on four hits with nine strikeouts.
Garrett Wilhite had a pair of hits and one RBI for Danville. Dylan McCleskey had a double and Ben Capps had one single.
--
Lindsay Lane 5, West Limestone 2: Max Morrison went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs to lead Lindsay Lane.
Seth Mitchell had a pair of singles and two RBIs for the Lions and Sam Hogue drove in one run. Micah Perkins and AJ Davis had two hits each. Ray Anderson pitched all seven innings for the Lions, allowing one earned run on seven hits with four strikeouts.
Cooper Phillips had two hits, including a double, and one RBI for West Limestone. Owen Lauderdale had one hit and one RBI and Landon Navas had one double.
--
Clements 20, Tanner 2: Brayden Smith went 4-for-5 with four RBIs in a big win for Clements.
Brady Moore and Austin Craig had three hits and four RBIs each for the Colts, while Mason Butler added two hits and two RBIs. Ian Ezell had three hits and one RBI and Evan Whitworth had one hit and two RBIs.
Jacob Peoples allowed one run on three hits over three innings to pick up the win. He had seven strikeouts. Hayden Brown, Ga’kobey Gill and Ny’quaveaus Green had one hit each for Tanner.
