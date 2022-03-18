Priceville 10, Brewer 4: Jackson Prickett starred at the plate on the mound for Priceville on Thursday, pitching five innings to earn the win while going 3-for-4 with one RBI and four runs scored.
Prickett doubled twice and stole a pair of bases. On the mound, he allowed three unearned runs on three hits while striking out eight.
Wes Walker had four hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs for the Bulldogs and Joseph Garrison had three hits and one RBI. Thomas Kerby singled twice and drove in one run.
Justin Brooks had a pair of singles and one RBI for Brewer, while Danney Burney added one hit and one RBI.
Athens 12, West Point 2: Jack Elliott had two hits and four RBIs in a big win for Athens on Thursday.
Sam Sandy had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs for the Golden Eagles, while Trenton Harries added two hits and a pair of RBIs. Connor Beck singled and drove in two runs and Caiden Dumas had two hits.
Braeden Harrison pitched all five innings to earn the win, allowing one earned run on three hits with seven strikeouts.
