Athens 23-16, Columbia 0-0: Zach Siwiec had a combined six hits, seven RBIs and three runs scored for Athens in the Golden Eagles' doubleheader sweep of Columbia, 23-0 and 16-0, on Friday in high school baseball.
In the first game, Siwiec led Athens with two hits four RBIs and a run scored. Connor Beck had two hits, a walk and three runs scored.
In the second game, Siwiec added two hits, with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Dawson Mack totaled three hits, including a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Decatur Heritage 6, Rogers 1: Cole O'Brien led the Eagles with two hits and an RBI. Bo Solley was the winning pitcher.
Priceville 6, Westminster Christian 5: Dylan Johnson went 3-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs a run scored and a stolen base for Priceville.
Clements 9, Sheffield 8: Ian Ezell had two hits, an RBI and two runs scored for Clements.
Phil Campbell 8, East Lawrence 0: Zach Lemay had two hits, including a double, with a walk for East Lawrence.
