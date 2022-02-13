D210327 Hillcrest at Hartselle 03 (copy)
Hartselle pitcher Elliott Bray returns for his senior season with the Tigers. The Auburn signee was The Daily's 5A-6A Player of the Year. [CALEB SUGGS/DECATUR DAILY/FILE]

Morgan County

Decatur

February 17 vs. Albertville

February 19 vs. James Clemens, Hazel Green at Hazel Green

February 22 at Huntsville

February 24 vs. Hazel Green

February 26 vs. West Point, Athens

February 28 at Lawrence County

March 1 vs. Lawrence County

March 3 vs. Austin

March 5 at Austin

March 8 at Phil Campbell

March 12 vs. Russellville, Buckhorn at Russellville

March 15 vs. Cullman

March 17 at Cullman

March 22 at Athens

March 26 vs. Athens

March 28 vs. Huntsville

April 2 at New Hope

April 5 at Hartselle

April 7 vs. Hartselle

April 9 vs. New Hope

April 12 at Muscle Shoals

April 14 vs. Muscle Shoals

April 16 vs. Madison Academy

Austin

February 17 vs. Hazel Green

February 21 vs. East Limestone

February 22 vs. Lawrence County

February 26 vs. Grissom

February 28 vs. Prattville

March 1 at East Limestone

March 3 at Decatur

March 5 vs. Decatur

March 7 at Lawrence County

March 8 at Russellville

March 10 at Vestavia Hills

March 12 vs. Muscle Shoals

March 19 vs. Calera

March 22 at Hazel Green

March 23 at Lincoln County (Tenn.)

March 26 at Grissom

March 29 vs. Russellville

March 31 at Huntsville

April 2 vs. West Morgan

April 5 at Austin

April 8 vs. Bob Jones

April 9 at Bob Jones

April 11 vs. Huntsville

April 15 vs. James Clements

April 16 at James Clemens

April 19 at Albertville

April 22 at Florence

April 23 vs. Florence

Hartselle

February 18 at Hoover

February 19 vs. Vestavia Hill, Oak Mountain at Vestavia Hills

February 21 vs. Bob Jones

February 25 at Houston City (Ga.)

February 26 vs. Combine Academy, Locust Grove at Houston City (Ga.)

March 3-5 Perfect Game Tournament (Hoover)

March 7 vs. Madison Academy

March 10 vs. Russellville, Etowah at Russellville

March 15 at Muscle Shoals

March 17 vs. Muscle Shoals

March 22 vs. Sparkman

March 25 vs. Auburn

March 26 at Northridge (Tuscaloosa)

March 29 at Sparkman

April 1 vs. Zionsville (Indiana)

April 2 vs. Silver Creek (Indiana)

April 5 vs. Decatur

April 7 at Decatur

April 12 at Cullman

April 14 vs. Cullman

Decatur Heritage

February 21 vs. Priceville, Ardmore at Priceville

February 25 at Mars Hill

February 26 vs. East Lawrence, Westminster Christian

March 1 at Cleveland

March 3 vs. Addison

March 5 at Fairview

March 7 vs. Tanner

March 8 at Tanner

March 10 vs. Elkmont

March 12 vs. Priceville, Lindsay Lane

March 15 vs. West Point

March 18 at Lindsay Lane

March 19 vs. Brewer, Elkmont at Brewer

March 21 at Whitesburg Christian

March 22 vs. Whitesburg Christian

March 25 at Phil Campbell

March 26 vs. Randolph, Mars Hill

April 4 vs. Hatton

April 5 at Hatton

April 7 at Elkmont

April 9 at Westminster Christian

April 11 vs. Tharptown

April 12 at Tharptown

April 15 vs. Phil Campbell, Cleveland

April 16 vs. Phil Campbell, Colbert County

April 18 vs. Brewer

April 19 at West Point

Priceville

February 18 vs. Addison

February 21 vs. Decatur Heritage, Ardmore

February 26 at Guntersville

March 1 vs. New Hope

March 3 at Athens

March 5 vs. Falkville, Vinemont at Falkville

March 8 at Arab

March 10 vs. Arab

March 12 vs. Lindsay Lane, Decatur Heritage at Decatur Heritage

March 14 vs. Guntersville

March 15 vs. Brewer

March 17 at Brewer

March 22 vs. Westminster Christian

March 24 at Westminster Christian

March 26 at Lee-Huntsville

March 31 vs. West Morgan

April 2 vs. Lee-Huntsville

April 5 at Randolph

April 7 vs. Randolph

April 11 vs. St. John Paul II

April 13 at St. John Paul II

April 15 at Falkville

April 19 vs. Hanceville

Falkville

February 19 at Cleveland, Sumiton Christian

February 26 at Brewer, Madison County

March 5 vs. Vinemont, Priceville

March 7 at Holly Pond

March 10 vs. West Morgan

March 14 at Winston County

March 15 vs. Winston County

March 18 vs. Vinemont

March 21 at Cold Springs

March 22 vs. Cold Springs

March 25 at Lindsay Lane

April 1 at Hanceville

April 4 at Addison

April 5 vs. Addison

April 8 at West Morgan

April 9 vs. Section

April 12 vs. Hanceville

April 15 vs. Priceville

April 16 at Decatur Heritage

April 18 vs. Hamilton

Danville

February 17 vs. Colbert Heights

February 19 vs. Colbert Heights, Tharptown at Colbert Heights

February 22 at Addison

February 24 at Curry

February 26 at St. John Paul II

February 28 vs. Athens Bible School

March 1 vs. Whitesburg Christian

March 3 vs. West Morgan

March 7 vs. Addison

March 10 at Athens Bible School

March 15 at West Morgan

March 17 vs. Tharptown

March 19 vs. Deshler, Muscle Shoals at Deshler

March 22 at Vinemont

March 24 vs. Vinemont

March 28 at Falkville

March 29 at Elkmont

April 2 at Tharptown

April 5 vs. Phil Campbell

April 7 at Phil Campbell

April 12 vs. East Lawrence

April 14 at East Lawrence

April 19 at Brewer

Brewer

February 17 vs. Hayden

February 19 vs. West Morgan, East Limestone

February 21 vs. West Limestone

February 22 at Holly Pond

February 24 at Whitesburg Christian Academy

February 26 vs. Falkville, Madison County

February 28 at Douglas

March 3 at Vinemont

March 5 vs. New Hope, Madison County at Madison County

March 8 vs. Douglas

March 10 vs. Vinemont

March 11 at West Morgan

March 15 at Priceville

March 17 vs. Priceville

March 19 vs. Decatur Heritage, Elkmont

March 22 at Fairview

March 24 vs. Fairview

March 26 vs. Boaz

March 28 at Elkmont

April 1 at West Limestone

April 2 vs. Whitesburg Christian, Randolph at Whitesburg Christian

April 5 vs. Elkmont

April 7 vs. Holly Pond

April 9 at Hayden

April 12 vs. Guntersville

April 14 at Guntersville

April 18 Decatur Heritage

April 19 vs. Danville

West Morgan

February 17 vs. Hatton

February 19 at Brewer

February 22 vs. Vinemont

February 24 vs. Lawrence County

February 26 vs. Colbert Heights, Wilson at Colbert Heights

March 1 vs. East Lawrence

March 3 at Danville

March 5 vs. Phil Campbell, Belmont (Miss.) at Phil Campbell

March 7 vs. St. John Paul II

March 8 at Vinemont

March 10 at Falkville

March 11 vs. Brewer

March 14 at West Point

March 15 vs. Danville

March 17 at Lawrence County

March 19 vs. Phil Campbell

March 22 vs. West Limestone

March 24 at West Limestone

March 25 at Hamilton

March 26 at Nettleton (Miss.)

March 28 at South Warren (Kent.)

March 29 at Greenwood (Kent.)

March 30 at Cornersville (Tenn.)

March 31 at Priceville

April 1 vs. Hanceville, Falkville at Hanceville

April 2 at Austin

April 8 vs. Falkville, Hamilton

April 12 at Brooks

April 14 vs. Brooks

April 16 at East Lawrence

April 19 at Hatton

Lawrence County

Lawrence County

February 21 at Hamilton

February 22 at Austin

February 24 at West Morgan

February 28 vs. Decatur

March 1 at Decatur

March 5 at Madison Academy

March 7 vs. Austin

March 11 vs. Ardmore

March 12 vs. Hamilton, Deshler

March 14 at Florence

March 17 vs. West Morgan

March 19 vs. East Limestone, Westminster Christian

March 22 at Russellville

March 24 vs. Russellville

March 26 Lawrence County Tournament at East Lawrence

March 28 TBA at Toyota Field (Madison)

March 29 TBA at Toyota Field (Madison)

April 5 vs. West Point

April 7 at West Point

April 9 at East Limestone

April 11 vs. Athens

April 12 at Deshler

April 16 at Ardmore

East Lawrence

February 17 vs. Deshler

February 18 vs. Athens Bible School

February 22 vs. Clements

February 24 at Central-Florence

February 26 vs. Westminster Christian, Decatur Heritage at Decatur Heritage

March 1 at West Morgan

March 4 vs. Hatton

March 5 vs. Southeastern, Red Bay

March 7 at Colbert County

March 8 at Colbert Heights

March 10 vs. Colbert Heights

March 12 vs. Hayden, Colbert Heights at Hayden

March 14 vs. Colbert County

March 15 at Wilson

March 18 at Hatton

March 21 at Addison

March 22 vs. Phil Campbell

March 24 at Phil Campbell

March 26 Lawrence County Tournament at East Lawrence

March 28-30 Gulf Shores Tournament

April 5 vs. Vinemont

April 7 at Vinemont

April 9 at Shoals Christian

April 12 at Danville

April 14 vs. Danville

April 16 vs. West Morgan

Hatton

February 17 at West Morgan

February 19 at Rogers

February 21 at Clements

February 22 at Central-Florence

February 24 vs. Colbert County

February 25 at Addison

February 28 vs. Belgreen

March 4 at East Lawrence

March 5 vs. Belgreen, Meek at Belgreen

March 7 vs. Colbert Heights

March 11 vs. Addison

March 12 at Red Bay

March 17 vs. Rogers

March 18 vs. East Lawrence

March 21 at Tharptown

March 22 vs. Tharptown

March 26 Lawrence County Tournament at East Lawrence

March 28 vs. Tanner

March 29 at Tanner

April 1 at Vina

April 2 at Phil Campbell

April 4 at Decatur Heritage

April 5 vs. Decatur Heritage

April 7 at Shoals Christian

April 9 at Lauderdale County

April 11 vs. Whitesburg Christian

April 12 at Whitesburg Christian

April 14 vs. Shoals Christian

April 18 at Colbert Heights

April 19 vs. West Morgan

Limestone County

Athens

February 21 vs. Muscle Shoals

February 22 at James Clemens

February 24 v. Huntsville

February 26 vs. West Point, Decatur at Decatur

March 1 vs. Westminster Christian

March 3 vs. Priceville

March 5 vs. Arab, Brooks

March 8 at Westminster Christian

March 10 at Muscle Shoals

March 12 vs. Prattville, James Clemens

March 14 at Arab

March 17 at West Point

March 18 vs. Brooks

March 22 vs. Wilson

March 24 at Huntsville

March 26 vs. Decatur

March 28-31 Gulf Shores Invitational

April 1 vs. Columbia

April 2 vs. Scottsboro, Sparkman

April 5 vs. Austin

April 8 vs. Buckhorn

April 9 at Buckhorn

April 11 at Lawrence County

April 15 at Hazel Green

April 16 vs. Hazel Green

April 19 at Sparkman

East Limestone

February 19 vs. Brewer, West Morgan at Brewer

February 21 at Austin

February 25 at Lindsay Lane

February 26 vs. Colbert County, West Limestone at Colbert County

March 1 vs. Austin

March 3 at West Limestone

March 5 vs. Madison County, New Hope at Madison County

March 8 vs. Mae Jemison

March 10 at Mae Jemison

March 11 vs. Elkmont

March 15 vs. Lindsay Lane

March 17 vs. Athens Bible School

March 19 vs. Lawrence County, Westminster Christian at Lawrence County

March 22 at Lee-Huntsville

March 24 vs. Lee-Huntsville

March 28 vs. James Clemens, Thompson at James Clemens

March 31 vs. New Hope at James Clemens

April 5 vs. Madison Academy

April 7 at Madison Academy

April 9 vs. Madison County, Lawrence County

April 12 at Ardmore

April 14 vs. Ardmore

West Limestone

February 21 at Brewer

February 22 at Elkmont

February 24 at Lauderdale County

February 25 at Athens Bible School

February 26 vs. Colbert County, East Limestone at Colbert County

February 28 vs. Lindsay Lane

March 1 at Ardmore

March 3 vs. East Limestone

March 5 vs. Lee-Huntsville, Randolph at Lee-Huntsville

March 7 at Athens Bible School

March 8 vs. Lexington

March 10 vs. Hazel Green

March 12 vs. Wilson, Lauderdale County at Wilson

March 14 at Central-Florence

March 15 at Lexington

March 17 vs. Ardmore

March 19 vs. Madison County, Colbert County

March 22 at West Morgan

March 24 vs. West Morgan

March 29 at Madison County

March 31 at Giles County (Tenn.)

April 1 vs. Brewer

April 5 vs. Brooks

April 7 at Brooks

April 9 at Hazel Green

April 11 vs. Wilson

April 15 vs. Lindsay Lane

Ardmore

February 21 vs. Decatur Heritage, Priceville at Priceville

March 1 vs. West Limestone

March 3 at New Hope

March 4 at Elkmont

March 5 vs. Rogers, Lauderdale County at Lauderdale County

March 7 vs. Elkmont

March 8 vs. New Hope

March 11 at Lawrence County

March 14 at Mae Jemison

March 15 vs. Mae Jemison

March 17 at West Limestone

March 19 at Lindsay Lane

March 22 at Madison Academy

March 24 vs. Madison Academy

April 1 at Bob Jones

April 5 vs. Lee-Huntsville

April 7 at Lee-Huntsville

April 12 vs. East Limestone

April 14 at East Limestone

April 16 vs. Madison County, Lawrence County

April 18 vs. Lindsay Lane

Elkmont

February 21 at Lindsay Lane

February 22 vs. West Limestone

February 26 vs. Athens Bible School

March 1 at Lexington

March 3 vs. Lindsay Lane

March 4 vs. Ardmore

March 5 at Whitesburg Christian

March 7 at Ardmore

March 10 at Decatur Heritage

March 11 at East Limestone

March 15 at Lauderdale County

March 17 vs. Lauderdale County

March 22 vs. Clements

March 24 at Clements

April 4 vs. Athens Bible School

April 5 at Brewer

April 12 vs. Colbert Heights

April 14 at Colbert Heights

Clements

February 18 vs. Rogers

February 21 vs. Hatton

February 22 at East Lawrence

February 24 vs. Elkmont, Lindsay Lane

February 28 at Lexington

March 3 vs. Athens Bible School

March 4 at Shoals Christian

March 7 vs. Lexington

March 8 vs. Shoals Christian

March 12 vs. Columbia, Covenant Christian

March 14 at Lindsay Lane

March 15 vs. Colbert Heights

March 17 at Colbert Heights

March 19 at Rogers

March 22 at Elkmont

March 24 vs. Elkmont

March 25 vs. Athens Bible School

March 26 vs. Whitesburg Christian

April 2 vs. Covenant Christian, Colbert County at Covenant Christian

April 4 at Columbia

April 7 at Mae Jemison

April 11 vs. Waterloo

April 12 vs. Lauderdale County

April 14 at Lauderdale County

Tanner

February 17 at Brindlee Mountain

February 19 vs. Brindlee Mountain, Hackleburg at Rickwood Field (Birmingham)

February 22 at Cherokee

March 7 at Decatur Heritage

March 8 vs. Decatur Heritage

March 14 at Tharptown

March 15 vs. Tharptown

March 21 at Columbia

March 22 vs. Columbia

March 24 at Mae Jemison

March 28 at Hatton

March 29 vs. Hatton

April 4 at Whitesburg Christian

April 5 vs. Whitesburg Christian

Athens Bible School

February 18 at East Limestone

February 21 at Vinemont

February 25 at West Limestone

February 26 vs. Elkmont, Shoals Christian at Elkmont

February 28 at Danville

March 3 at Clements

March 5 vs. St. John Paul II, Section at St. John Paul II

March 7 vs. West Limestone

March 10 vs. Danville

March 12 vs. Whitesburg Christian, Danville at Whitesburg Christian

March 17 at East Limestone

March 22 at Lauderdale County

March 25 vs. Clements

March 26 vs. Fayetteville, Lauderdale County

April 2 at Lexington

April 4 at Elkmont

April 7 at Lindsay Lane

April 8 vs. Lindsay Lane

April 11 vs. Falkville

April 12 at Shoals Christian

April 18 vs. Whitesburg Christian

Lindsay Lane

February 19 at Shoals Christian

February 21 vs. Elkmont

February 24 at Clements

February 25 vs. East Limestone

February 26 at Rogers

February 28 at West Limestone

March 1 vs. Shoals Christian

March 3 at Elkmont

March 4 vs. Mae Jemison

March 5 vs. Skyline, Sylvania at Skyline

March 10 at Lexington

March 12 vs. Decatur Heritage, Priceville at Decatur Heritage

March 14 vs. Clements

March 15 at East Limestone

March 17 vs. Lexington

March 18 vs. Decatur Heritage

March 19 vs. Ardmore

March 22 at Randolph

March 24 vs. Rogers

March 25 vs. Falkville

March 28-April 2 Gulf Shores Tournament

April 7 vs. Athens Bible School

April 8 at Athens Bible School

April 11 vs. Skyline

April 12 vs. Brindlee Mountain

April 15 vs. West Limestone

April 16 vs. Mars Hill, Westminster Christian at Mars Hill

April 18 at Ardmore

