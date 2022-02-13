Morgan County
Decatur
February 17 vs. Albertville
February 19 vs. James Clemens, Hazel Green at Hazel Green
February 22 at Huntsville
February 24 vs. Hazel Green
February 26 vs. West Point, Athens
February 28 at Lawrence County
March 1 vs. Lawrence County
March 3 vs. Austin
March 5 at Austin
March 8 at Phil Campbell
March 12 vs. Russellville, Buckhorn at Russellville
March 15 vs. Cullman
March 17 at Cullman
March 22 at Athens
March 26 vs. Athens
March 28 vs. Huntsville
April 2 at New Hope
April 5 at Hartselle
April 7 vs. Hartselle
April 9 vs. New Hope
April 12 at Muscle Shoals
April 14 vs. Muscle Shoals
April 16 vs. Madison Academy
Austin
February 17 vs. Hazel Green
February 21 vs. East Limestone
February 22 vs. Lawrence County
February 26 vs. Grissom
February 28 vs. Prattville
March 1 at East Limestone
March 3 at Decatur
March 5 vs. Decatur
March 7 at Lawrence County
March 8 at Russellville
March 10 at Vestavia Hills
March 12 vs. Muscle Shoals
March 19 vs. Calera
March 22 at Hazel Green
March 23 at Lincoln County (Tenn.)
March 26 at Grissom
March 29 vs. Russellville
March 31 at Huntsville
April 2 vs. West Morgan
April 5 at Austin
April 8 vs. Bob Jones
April 9 at Bob Jones
April 11 vs. Huntsville
April 15 vs. James Clements
April 16 at James Clemens
April 19 at Albertville
April 22 at Florence
April 23 vs. Florence
Hartselle
February 18 at Hoover
February 19 vs. Vestavia Hill, Oak Mountain at Vestavia Hills
February 21 vs. Bob Jones
February 25 at Houston City (Ga.)
February 26 vs. Combine Academy, Locust Grove at Houston City (Ga.)
March 3-5 Perfect Game Tournament (Hoover)
March 7 vs. Madison Academy
March 10 vs. Russellville, Etowah at Russellville
March 15 at Muscle Shoals
March 17 vs. Muscle Shoals
March 22 vs. Sparkman
March 25 vs. Auburn
March 26 at Northridge (Tuscaloosa)
March 29 at Sparkman
April 1 vs. Zionsville (Indiana)
April 2 vs. Silver Creek (Indiana)
April 5 vs. Decatur
April 7 at Decatur
April 12 at Cullman
April 14 vs. Cullman
Decatur Heritage
February 21 vs. Priceville, Ardmore at Priceville
February 25 at Mars Hill
February 26 vs. East Lawrence, Westminster Christian
March 1 at Cleveland
March 3 vs. Addison
March 5 at Fairview
March 7 vs. Tanner
March 8 at Tanner
March 10 vs. Elkmont
March 12 vs. Priceville, Lindsay Lane
March 15 vs. West Point
March 18 at Lindsay Lane
March 19 vs. Brewer, Elkmont at Brewer
March 21 at Whitesburg Christian
March 22 vs. Whitesburg Christian
March 25 at Phil Campbell
March 26 vs. Randolph, Mars Hill
April 4 vs. Hatton
April 5 at Hatton
April 7 at Elkmont
April 9 at Westminster Christian
April 11 vs. Tharptown
April 12 at Tharptown
April 15 vs. Phil Campbell, Cleveland
April 16 vs. Phil Campbell, Colbert County
April 18 vs. Brewer
April 19 at West Point
Priceville
February 18 vs. Addison
February 21 vs. Decatur Heritage, Ardmore
February 26 at Guntersville
March 1 vs. New Hope
March 3 at Athens
March 5 vs. Falkville, Vinemont at Falkville
March 8 at Arab
March 10 vs. Arab
March 12 vs. Lindsay Lane, Decatur Heritage at Decatur Heritage
March 14 vs. Guntersville
March 15 vs. Brewer
March 17 at Brewer
March 22 vs. Westminster Christian
March 24 at Westminster Christian
March 26 at Lee-Huntsville
March 31 vs. West Morgan
April 2 vs. Lee-Huntsville
April 5 at Randolph
April 7 vs. Randolph
April 11 vs. St. John Paul II
April 13 at St. John Paul II
April 15 at Falkville
April 19 vs. Hanceville
Falkville
February 19 at Cleveland, Sumiton Christian
February 26 at Brewer, Madison County
March 5 vs. Vinemont, Priceville
March 7 at Holly Pond
March 10 vs. West Morgan
March 14 at Winston County
March 15 vs. Winston County
March 18 vs. Vinemont
March 21 at Cold Springs
March 22 vs. Cold Springs
March 25 at Lindsay Lane
April 1 at Hanceville
April 4 at Addison
April 5 vs. Addison
April 8 at West Morgan
April 9 vs. Section
April 12 vs. Hanceville
April 15 vs. Priceville
April 16 at Decatur Heritage
April 18 vs. Hamilton
Danville
February 17 vs. Colbert Heights
February 19 vs. Colbert Heights, Tharptown at Colbert Heights
February 22 at Addison
February 24 at Curry
February 26 at St. John Paul II
February 28 vs. Athens Bible School
March 1 vs. Whitesburg Christian
March 3 vs. West Morgan
March 7 vs. Addison
March 10 at Athens Bible School
March 15 at West Morgan
March 17 vs. Tharptown
March 19 vs. Deshler, Muscle Shoals at Deshler
March 22 at Vinemont
March 24 vs. Vinemont
March 28 at Falkville
March 29 at Elkmont
April 2 at Tharptown
April 5 vs. Phil Campbell
April 7 at Phil Campbell
April 12 vs. East Lawrence
April 14 at East Lawrence
April 19 at Brewer
Brewer
February 17 vs. Hayden
February 19 vs. West Morgan, East Limestone
February 21 vs. West Limestone
February 22 at Holly Pond
February 24 at Whitesburg Christian Academy
February 26 vs. Falkville, Madison County
February 28 at Douglas
March 3 at Vinemont
March 5 vs. New Hope, Madison County at Madison County
March 8 vs. Douglas
March 10 vs. Vinemont
March 11 at West Morgan
March 15 at Priceville
March 17 vs. Priceville
March 19 vs. Decatur Heritage, Elkmont
March 22 at Fairview
March 24 vs. Fairview
March 26 vs. Boaz
March 28 at Elkmont
April 1 at West Limestone
April 2 vs. Whitesburg Christian, Randolph at Whitesburg Christian
April 5 vs. Elkmont
April 7 vs. Holly Pond
April 9 at Hayden
April 12 vs. Guntersville
April 14 at Guntersville
April 18 Decatur Heritage
April 19 vs. Danville
West Morgan
February 17 vs. Hatton
February 19 at Brewer
February 22 vs. Vinemont
February 24 vs. Lawrence County
February 26 vs. Colbert Heights, Wilson at Colbert Heights
March 1 vs. East Lawrence
March 3 at Danville
March 5 vs. Phil Campbell, Belmont (Miss.) at Phil Campbell
March 7 vs. St. John Paul II
March 8 at Vinemont
March 10 at Falkville
March 11 vs. Brewer
March 14 at West Point
March 15 vs. Danville
March 17 at Lawrence County
March 19 vs. Phil Campbell
March 22 vs. West Limestone
March 24 at West Limestone
March 25 at Hamilton
March 26 at Nettleton (Miss.)
March 28 at South Warren (Kent.)
March 29 at Greenwood (Kent.)
March 30 at Cornersville (Tenn.)
March 31 at Priceville
April 1 vs. Hanceville, Falkville at Hanceville
April 2 at Austin
April 8 vs. Falkville, Hamilton
April 12 at Brooks
April 14 vs. Brooks
April 16 at East Lawrence
April 19 at Hatton
Lawrence County
Lawrence County
February 21 at Hamilton
February 22 at Austin
February 24 at West Morgan
February 28 vs. Decatur
March 1 at Decatur
March 5 at Madison Academy
March 7 vs. Austin
March 11 vs. Ardmore
March 12 vs. Hamilton, Deshler
March 14 at Florence
March 17 vs. West Morgan
March 19 vs. East Limestone, Westminster Christian
March 22 at Russellville
March 24 vs. Russellville
March 26 Lawrence County Tournament at East Lawrence
March 28 TBA at Toyota Field (Madison)
March 29 TBA at Toyota Field (Madison)
April 5 vs. West Point
April 7 at West Point
April 9 at East Limestone
April 11 vs. Athens
April 12 at Deshler
April 16 at Ardmore
East Lawrence
February 17 vs. Deshler
February 18 vs. Athens Bible School
February 22 vs. Clements
February 24 at Central-Florence
February 26 vs. Westminster Christian, Decatur Heritage at Decatur Heritage
March 1 at West Morgan
March 4 vs. Hatton
March 5 vs. Southeastern, Red Bay
March 7 at Colbert County
March 8 at Colbert Heights
March 10 vs. Colbert Heights
March 12 vs. Hayden, Colbert Heights at Hayden
March 14 vs. Colbert County
March 15 at Wilson
March 18 at Hatton
March 21 at Addison
March 22 vs. Phil Campbell
March 24 at Phil Campbell
March 26 Lawrence County Tournament at East Lawrence
March 28-30 Gulf Shores Tournament
April 5 vs. Vinemont
April 7 at Vinemont
April 9 at Shoals Christian
April 12 at Danville
April 14 vs. Danville
April 16 vs. West Morgan
Hatton
February 17 at West Morgan
February 19 at Rogers
February 21 at Clements
February 22 at Central-Florence
February 24 vs. Colbert County
February 25 at Addison
February 28 vs. Belgreen
March 4 at East Lawrence
March 5 vs. Belgreen, Meek at Belgreen
March 7 vs. Colbert Heights
March 11 vs. Addison
March 12 at Red Bay
March 17 vs. Rogers
March 18 vs. East Lawrence
March 21 at Tharptown
March 22 vs. Tharptown
March 26 Lawrence County Tournament at East Lawrence
March 28 vs. Tanner
March 29 at Tanner
April 1 at Vina
April 2 at Phil Campbell
April 4 at Decatur Heritage
April 5 vs. Decatur Heritage
April 7 at Shoals Christian
April 9 at Lauderdale County
April 11 vs. Whitesburg Christian
April 12 at Whitesburg Christian
April 14 vs. Shoals Christian
April 18 at Colbert Heights
April 19 vs. West Morgan
Limestone County
Athens
February 21 vs. Muscle Shoals
February 22 at James Clemens
February 24 v. Huntsville
February 26 vs. West Point, Decatur at Decatur
March 1 vs. Westminster Christian
March 3 vs. Priceville
March 5 vs. Arab, Brooks
March 8 at Westminster Christian
March 10 at Muscle Shoals
March 12 vs. Prattville, James Clemens
March 14 at Arab
March 17 at West Point
March 18 vs. Brooks
March 22 vs. Wilson
March 24 at Huntsville
March 26 vs. Decatur
March 28-31 Gulf Shores Invitational
April 1 vs. Columbia
April 2 vs. Scottsboro, Sparkman
April 5 vs. Austin
April 8 vs. Buckhorn
April 9 at Buckhorn
April 11 at Lawrence County
April 15 at Hazel Green
April 16 vs. Hazel Green
April 19 at Sparkman
East Limestone
February 19 vs. Brewer, West Morgan at Brewer
February 21 at Austin
February 25 at Lindsay Lane
February 26 vs. Colbert County, West Limestone at Colbert County
March 1 vs. Austin
March 3 at West Limestone
March 5 vs. Madison County, New Hope at Madison County
March 8 vs. Mae Jemison
March 10 at Mae Jemison
March 11 vs. Elkmont
March 15 vs. Lindsay Lane
March 17 vs. Athens Bible School
March 19 vs. Lawrence County, Westminster Christian at Lawrence County
March 22 at Lee-Huntsville
March 24 vs. Lee-Huntsville
March 28 vs. James Clemens, Thompson at James Clemens
March 31 vs. New Hope at James Clemens
April 5 vs. Madison Academy
April 7 at Madison Academy
April 9 vs. Madison County, Lawrence County
April 12 at Ardmore
April 14 vs. Ardmore
West Limestone
February 21 at Brewer
February 22 at Elkmont
February 24 at Lauderdale County
February 25 at Athens Bible School
February 26 vs. Colbert County, East Limestone at Colbert County
February 28 vs. Lindsay Lane
March 1 at Ardmore
March 3 vs. East Limestone
March 5 vs. Lee-Huntsville, Randolph at Lee-Huntsville
March 7 at Athens Bible School
March 8 vs. Lexington
March 10 vs. Hazel Green
March 12 vs. Wilson, Lauderdale County at Wilson
March 14 at Central-Florence
March 15 at Lexington
March 17 vs. Ardmore
March 19 vs. Madison County, Colbert County
March 22 at West Morgan
March 24 vs. West Morgan
March 29 at Madison County
March 31 at Giles County (Tenn.)
April 1 vs. Brewer
April 5 vs. Brooks
April 7 at Brooks
April 9 at Hazel Green
April 11 vs. Wilson
April 15 vs. Lindsay Lane
Ardmore
February 21 vs. Decatur Heritage, Priceville at Priceville
March 1 vs. West Limestone
March 3 at New Hope
March 4 at Elkmont
March 5 vs. Rogers, Lauderdale County at Lauderdale County
March 7 vs. Elkmont
March 8 vs. New Hope
March 11 at Lawrence County
March 14 at Mae Jemison
March 15 vs. Mae Jemison
March 17 at West Limestone
March 19 at Lindsay Lane
March 22 at Madison Academy
March 24 vs. Madison Academy
April 1 at Bob Jones
April 5 vs. Lee-Huntsville
April 7 at Lee-Huntsville
April 12 vs. East Limestone
April 14 at East Limestone
April 16 vs. Madison County, Lawrence County
April 18 vs. Lindsay Lane
Elkmont
February 21 at Lindsay Lane
February 22 vs. West Limestone
February 26 vs. Athens Bible School
March 1 at Lexington
March 3 vs. Lindsay Lane
March 4 vs. Ardmore
March 5 at Whitesburg Christian
March 7 at Ardmore
March 10 at Decatur Heritage
March 11 at East Limestone
March 15 at Lauderdale County
March 17 vs. Lauderdale County
March 22 vs. Clements
March 24 at Clements
April 4 vs. Athens Bible School
April 5 at Brewer
April 12 vs. Colbert Heights
April 14 at Colbert Heights
Clements
February 18 vs. Rogers
February 21 vs. Hatton
February 22 at East Lawrence
February 24 vs. Elkmont, Lindsay Lane
February 28 at Lexington
March 3 vs. Athens Bible School
March 4 at Shoals Christian
March 7 vs. Lexington
March 8 vs. Shoals Christian
March 12 vs. Columbia, Covenant Christian
March 14 at Lindsay Lane
March 15 vs. Colbert Heights
March 17 at Colbert Heights
March 19 at Rogers
March 22 at Elkmont
March 24 vs. Elkmont
March 25 vs. Athens Bible School
March 26 vs. Whitesburg Christian
April 2 vs. Covenant Christian, Colbert County at Covenant Christian
April 4 at Columbia
April 7 at Mae Jemison
April 11 vs. Waterloo
April 12 vs. Lauderdale County
April 14 at Lauderdale County
Tanner
February 17 at Brindlee Mountain
February 19 vs. Brindlee Mountain, Hackleburg at Rickwood Field (Birmingham)
February 22 at Cherokee
March 7 at Decatur Heritage
March 8 vs. Decatur Heritage
March 14 at Tharptown
March 15 vs. Tharptown
March 21 at Columbia
March 22 vs. Columbia
March 24 at Mae Jemison
March 28 at Hatton
March 29 vs. Hatton
April 4 at Whitesburg Christian
April 5 vs. Whitesburg Christian
Athens Bible School
February 18 at East Limestone
February 21 at Vinemont
February 25 at West Limestone
February 26 vs. Elkmont, Shoals Christian at Elkmont
February 28 at Danville
March 3 at Clements
March 5 vs. St. John Paul II, Section at St. John Paul II
March 7 vs. West Limestone
March 10 vs. Danville
March 12 vs. Whitesburg Christian, Danville at Whitesburg Christian
March 17 at East Limestone
March 22 at Lauderdale County
March 25 vs. Clements
March 26 vs. Fayetteville, Lauderdale County
April 2 at Lexington
April 4 at Elkmont
April 7 at Lindsay Lane
April 8 vs. Lindsay Lane
April 11 vs. Falkville
April 12 at Shoals Christian
April 18 vs. Whitesburg Christian
Lindsay Lane
February 19 at Shoals Christian
February 21 vs. Elkmont
February 24 at Clements
February 25 vs. East Limestone
February 26 at Rogers
February 28 at West Limestone
March 1 vs. Shoals Christian
March 3 at Elkmont
March 4 vs. Mae Jemison
March 5 vs. Skyline, Sylvania at Skyline
March 10 at Lexington
March 12 vs. Decatur Heritage, Priceville at Decatur Heritage
March 14 vs. Clements
March 15 at East Limestone
March 17 vs. Lexington
March 18 vs. Decatur Heritage
March 19 vs. Ardmore
March 22 at Randolph
March 24 vs. Rogers
March 25 vs. Falkville
March 28-April 2 Gulf Shores Tournament
April 7 vs. Athens Bible School
April 8 at Athens Bible School
April 11 vs. Skyline
April 12 vs. Brindlee Mountain
April 15 vs. West Limestone
April 16 vs. Mars Hill, Westminster Christian at Mars Hill
April 18 at Ardmore
