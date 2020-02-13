Seventeen teams from the Decatur area are still alive in the basketball state tournament with regionals beginning today. That’s five more than last season when 12 area teams advanced to regionals. There are nine boys teams and eight girls teams still playing.
Sixteen teams from each classification make it to regionals. A team needs to win two games at regionals to make it to the Final Four in Birmingham.
Four area teams made it out of regionals last season and advanced to the Final Four. Here are each team’s chances of doing the same this season:
Boys
Class 7A
Austin
Austin enters regionals after grabbing the Class 7A, Area 8 title at home against Florence. The Black Bears now play Spain Park, which has 11 losses this year. Austin and Spain Park do not have a common opponent.
The key for Austin will be what it has relied on all season: its guard play and pace. Austin will want to start fast and get fast break opportunities. Austin also has multiple players who can make 3-pointers, so getting those players open looks will go a long way.
If it wins, it will face the winner of Florence and Mountain Brook. Austin is 2-1 against Florence this year. Mountain Brook is the three-time defending state champion in Class 7A. The Spartans have not lost a game to an Alabama opponent this season.
Class 6A
Hartselle
Hartselle drew Minor for its first regional semifinal since 2003. Minor has nine losses this season. Minor did not make it out of its area tournament last season.
If Hartselle wins, it will play either Bessemer City or Muscle Shoals. Hartselle is 2-0 this year against Muscle Shoals. It won 58-52 and 60-53. Bessemer City has 13 losses this season.
Hartselle has been to the Final Four each year it has been to the Northwest Regional. Getting back will start with junior Brody Peebles, who is one of the toughest players to guard in the state.
Class 5A
East Limestone
The Indians made it to the Northwest Regional final last year on the back of Austin Harvell. This year, he has another player of his caliber on the roster in Xavier Griffith. Both are 6-foot-5 or taller, giving East Limestone a big size advantage. They can both handle the ball and shoot it from outside.
East Limestone plays Fairfield first. The Indians beat Fairfield in the same game last season. Fairfield ranks as the No. 1 team in Class 5A. If East Limestone wins, it plays the winner of Jasper and Lawrence County.
Lawrence County
The Red Devils made it to regionals for the first time since 2007. They play Jasper, which upset defending champion Wenonah in the subregional round.
Lawrence County relies on a full-court press. The Red Devils love to force turnovers and play fast.
Lawrence County then plays the winner of East Limestone and Fairfield. The Red Devils have not played either team this season.
Class 4A
West Morgan
West Morgan finished fourth in its area before winning the area tournament and beating Curry in the subregional round. The duo of senior Ashton Owens and freshman Carson Muse is hard to stop. Both are dynamic scorers.
The Rebels face Brooks in the semifinals. They lost to Brooks twice this year by 17 points and by three points. The winner plays either West Limestone or Haleyville.
West Limestone
The Wildcats once again shocked Deshler in the subregional round, winning 53-52 in triple overtime. West Limestone faces Haleyville, which beat Danville in the subregional round. West Limestone lost to Danville by 10 earlier in the year.
West Limestone has been up and down this season, but a win over Deshler is impressive. If it can top Haleyville, it will face West Morgan or Brooks. West Limestone is 2-1 against Brooks this year.
Class 2A
Tanner
Tanner advanced to regionals for the 21st consecutive season. It has been to the Final Four six out of the last seven years.
The Rattlers play Vincent in the semifinals. They beat Vincent last season to make it to the Final Four. The winner either plays Southeastern or Red Bay.
This Tanner team is a very similar to last season. Seniors Malik Atkins and JJ Jones lead the way by both scoring and rebounding the ball.
Class 1A
Decatur Heritage
The Eagles are the defending Class 1A champions but lost Class 1A Player of the Year Noah Boler from that team and key seniors Will Jones, Derrick Bishop and Heath Bolton. Senior GianCarlo Valdez, senior Jackson Kyle, junior Clay Smith and sophomore Brayden Kyle have made sure those losses haven’t affected the Eagles.
Decatur Heritage plays Belgreen in the semifinals. It’s the first meeting between the two teams. The winner plays the winner of Pickens County and Covenant Christian.
Lindsay Lane
Senior Tommy Murr, the state’s all-time leading scorer, is obviously the engine that makes Lindsay Lane go. What will be important to the Lions is how well senior counterpart Charlie Morrison plays. Morrison has had a great year. In games where he comes close to matching Murr’s scoring, the Lions usually win.
Lindsay Lane plays Jacksonville Christian first — ranked No. 9 in Class 1A. The winner plays either Skyline or Spring Garden.
Girls
Class 7A
Austin
Austin faces Hewitt-Trussville, the team that eliminated it in the Northwest Regional semifinals last season, 62-47. Hewitt-Trussville made it all the way to the championship game before losing to Hoover.
The difference this year is Austin has senior Bri Hodges. Hodges missed last postseason with a knee injury. She gives the Black Bears size on the inside and rebounds well. She pairs with freshman Jada Burks, who gives Austin another scorer inside.
The winner will face the winner of Florence and Spain Park. Austin is 2-1 against Florence and has not played Spain Park.
Class 6A
Athens
Athens bounced back from its loss in the Class 6A, Area 15 tournament to win its subregional game by 31 points. Athens now plays G.W. Carver, which is 27-4 so far. Carver is ranked No. 10 in Class 6A.
Athens has a game-changer in 6-foot-2 Caroline Bachus. She rebounds well, blocks shots and can score inside and out. She’s also surrounded by experienced guards.
The Athens-Carver winner will play McAdory or Muscle Shoals. Athens is 2-1 against the Trojans this season.
Class 5A
Brewer
Brewer got hot at the right time last season, going all the way to the Final Four. It's two wins away from a return trip now. First, it plays Center Point. Brewer beat Center Point last year, 51-27, in the same round. It then plays the winner of Southside-Gadsden and Boaz if it advances. Brewer played neither team this season.
Brewer has a strong group of seniors, including Leisha Steger, who scored 25 points in the subregional round.
Class 4A
Priceville
Priceville matches up with Deshler in the regional semifinals. The Bulldogs lost to eventual Class 4A champion Rogers last season. Priceville has not played Deshler this season.
Priceville lost Class 4A Player of the Year Kathleen Wheeler and 1,000-point scorer Skyler Benson from last year. Junior point guard Jenna Walker and Benson’s sister, freshman Zoey Benson, have made up for those losses. Those two make Priceville’s offense click.
Class 2A
Hatton
Hatton plays Altamont in the semifinals. The Hornets made it to the Northwest Regional semifinals last year before losing to eventual champions Cold Springs. Cold Springs is in the other semifinal game against Tanner.
Hatton has won 14 games in a row dating back to Jan. 7. Its last loss came to Class 6A Cullman. The Hornets have not played Altamont or Cold Springs this year but are 3-0 against Tanner.
Tanner
Tanner returns to the Northwest Regionals for the first time since it went to the Final Four in 2017. It faces Cold Springs, which eliminated Tanner in the 2019 subregional round. Tanner has not played Cold Springs this season.
Tanner has been up and down this year, but it just ended Addison’s season with a 19-point victory, which was only Addison’s third loss this year.
Class 1A
Decatur Heritage
Decatur Heritage’s path once again goes through Phillips, which eliminated the Eagles last season in the same round and eventually won the Class 1A state title. Decatur Heritage’s chances will fall on senior Katie Jones, who scored 33 in the Class 1A, Area 13 championship and 39 points in the subregional round. When she’s on, it’s hard to stop the Eagles from winning.
Falkville
Falkville bounced back from its loss to Decatur Heritage in the area championship by beating Berry, 67-48. Falkville made it to the regional finals last season but also lost to Phillips. It beat Belgreen in the semifinals.
Falkville faces Mars Hill this year. The Blue Devils have not played Mars Hill this season. The winner will face the winner of Phillips and Decatur Heritage. Decatur Heritage is 3-0 against Falkville this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.