Austin made it two wins in two tries against Athens this season with a 77-70 victory over the Golden Eagles Tuesday night.
The Black Bears won the previous meeting on Nov. 22 by 11 points thanks to a strong fourth-quarter finish. It closed out Tuesday’s game in similar fashion, leading by as many as 10 points in the fourth before hitting crucial free throws to earn a win.
“I’m very proud of the way our guys finished the game,” Austin coach Major Deacon said. “We’ve finished the last two games very well.”
Austin (18-8) and Athens (9-11) had a back-and-forth contest for the first three quarters. Austin led 19-17 at the end of the first quarter after junior Kelton Petty scored Austin’s first 11 points.
The Black Bears then led 33-31 at halftime. They weren’t able to create much separation in the third quarter, leading 49-47 after three.
Austin then used a 9-1 run to open the fourth to finally create some space. It led 67-57 late in the fourth. Athens did make it a five-point game, but crucial free throws from senior Caleb Carter closed it out.
“We’ve been able to push the ball and play with pace,” Deacon said. “Our ability to play fast and push the pace has been big for us.”
The finish was refreshing for Deacon. His team is just a week removed from blowing a double-digit lead in an area game against Florence, in which it missed 12 free throws in the final quarter.
Austin bounced back from that loss with a 22-point win against James Clemens on Friday. It further proved the loss to Florence was just a slip-up with its performance against Athens.
“We finished the game a lot better than last Tuesday,” senior Jackson Breedlove said. “We made free throws tonight.”
Petty led Austin with 21 points. Carter had 17 points and Breedlove scored 13 points. Seniors Braden Gross and Keenan Hambrick both had 15 points for Athens.
The Black Bears get another shot at Florence on Friday on the road. A win would put them in good position to host the area tournament. They would be 4-1 in area play with a win.
Athens will have to have a short memory of tonight’s loss. It hosts Columbia on Friday for a chance at its first area win.
Athens girls 41, Austin 40: Athens trailed by 40-32 with 1:30 before going on a 9-0 run to close it out. Athens trailed by five with a minute left when sophomore Caroline Bachus hit a 3-pointer to make it a two-point game. She made a layup while getting fouled and hit the free throw to put Athens ahead. Bachus then blocked Austin’s potential game-winning shot on the other end to seal it.
Bachus finished with 15 points to lead Athens. Senior Alaina Taylor added 18 points including four 3-pointers.
Athens (19-3) led 15-12 at halftime. Austin (20-5) held a 32-27 lead at the end of the third before Athens stormed back in the closing moments of the final period. Freshman Jada Burks and senior Bri Hodges scored 11 points each for Austin.
The win was the second for Athens over Austin this year. The Golden Eagles beat Austin 52-39 on Nov. 22.
